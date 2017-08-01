News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Huntsville's Avion Unmanned Works with Huntsville Utilities on Employing Unmanned Aircraft Systems
Aside from training, Avion Unmanned has helped Huntsville Utilities obtain a Certificate of Authorization (COA) from the FAA and has helped them develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as a guide for managing operations as the program grows. Their intended area of operation is the Class G Airspace within 100 nautical miles of Huntsville, Alabama, wherein Huntsville Utilities will observe and follow the operating rules of the FAA and their specific COA. Flight in controlled airspace within this region will be performed and coordinated with ATC using the airspace authorization system put in place by the FAA.
Avion Unmanned is setting the standard for developing a UAS utility program, including conducting operations, UAS operator qualifications, visual observer qualifications, and training requirements. Along with this, Avion Unmanned wants to identify the potential paths for a utility to take in order to employ UAS in the field and maintain a high level of safety that will reduce costs to utility customers and decrease risk across the board. Avion has a proven track record working with the utility industry to ensure safe and effective operations. In February of this year, the Department of Energy (DOE) released, "An Early Survey of Best Practices for the Use of Unmanned Aerial Systems by the Electric Utility Industry" through Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). Avion worked closely with ORNL to develop this technical manual and hopes that it will also serve as an industry reference for safe practices while operating in the National Airspace (NAS).
Avion Unmanned partnered with Huntsville Utilities in order to submit a proposal to the American Public Power Association (APPA) to receive a Demonstration of Energy and Efficiency Developments (DEED) grant to research the feasibility of unmanned aircraft systems use in the Public Utility Industry. The purpose of the DEED grant work is to provide APPA members with a resource for best practices for the use of unmanned aircraft. This resource will include things like how to determine if your utility can support a UAS program, or if it is more feasible to contract UAS operations,. It will also discuss topics such as FAA regulations, safety standards, operational requirements and equipment that is reasonable for small to large utilities to anticipate utilizing. The DEED Grant work will be conducted over the next few months and will be submitted to the APPA for review and release in November 2017.
About Avion Unmanned
Avion Unmanned is a branch of Avion Solutions Incorporated, a government defense contractor with 25 years of Army aviation experience. Avion Unmanned conducts nationwide UAS services and provides classroom and hands-on flight training geared toward UAS operations in the national airspace.
Twitter: @AvionSolutions
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
For more information about Avion Unmanned, visit www.avionunmanned.com or contact Taylor Abington, UAS Program Manager, at (256) 327-7182 or email UAS@avionsolutions.com.
Contact
Taylor Abington
uas@avionsolutions.com
***@avionsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse