 
News By Tag
* Family
* Adoption
* Children S Book
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chapel Hill
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321

Wisdom House Books Announces Launch of Jackie McReynods-Ruchti's Picture Book, Jack and Almost Jill

Idaho author releases her autobiographical children's picture book about the true story of a twin adoption
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Family
* Adoption
* Children S Book

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Chapel Hill - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Products

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Author Jackie McReynolds-Ruchti of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho tells the true story of a twin adoption in her autobiographical children's book, Jack and Almost Jill. Featuring illustrations by Hazel Campos of Guatemala, Jackie tells the story of her and her brother's adoption in full color.

Jack and Almost Jill is wonderful for children who have siblings or friends who are adopted, or who have been adopted themselves. "Adoption is a loving family structure, just as birth families are," Jackie says. Jackie was adopted at a time when adopted children were sometimes treated differently, and even looked down upon. She wants adopted children to feel loved and accepted.

In Jack and Almost Jill, infant twins Jack and Jackie are adopted and brought to a new home on a farm. With their new family, Jack and Jackie have adventures catching frogs and fireflies, eating tomato sandwiches, and playing pretend with their new big brothers and sisters. They discover that the love in an adopted family is the same as in other families – because family is all about love.

Jackie was born in Evansville, Indiana on the Ohio River, where she began writing poems at age seven, but discovered her true penchant for writing later in life. Jack and Almost Jill is her first book. She is currently working on another children's book, Freckles are Fabulous, which will be published later this year.

Jack and Almost Jill (ISBN 978-0-9992193-0-0) is $19.99 andavailable for purchase through Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0999219308/sr). It can be found in the following categories: juvenille fiction, family, adoption, siblings. For more information about Jackie, Jack and Almost Jill, and Jackie's upcoming book, see her website at https://www.jackieruchti.com.

Located in Chapel Hill, NC, Wisdom House Books is a full service publisher for independent authors. To learn more about Wisdom House Books, visit http://www.wisdomhousebooks.com.

Contact
Clara Jackson, PR Director
Wisdom House Books
***@wisdomhousebooks.com
End
Source:Wisdom House Books
Email:***@wisdomhousebooks.com Email Verified
Tags:Family, Adoption, Children S Book
Industry:Books
Location:Chapel Hill - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share