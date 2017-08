Wisdom House Books Announces Launch of Jackie McReynods-Ruchti's Picture Book, Jack and Almost Jill

Idaho author releases her autobiographical children's picture book about the true story of a twin adoption

-- Author Jackie McReynolds-Ruchti of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho tells the true story of a twin adoption in her autobiographical children's book,Featuring illustrations by Hazel Campos of Guatemala, Jackie tells the story of her and her brother's adoption in full color.is wonderful for children who have siblings or friends who are adopted, or who have been adopted themselves. "Adoption is a loving family structure, just as birth families are," Jackie says. Jackie was adopted at a time when adopted children were sometimes treated differently, and even looked down upon. She wants adopted children to feel loved and accepted.In, infant twins Jack and Jackie are adopted and brought to a new home on a farm. With their new family, Jack and Jackie have adventures catching frogs and fireflies, eating tomato sandwiches, and playing pretend with their new big brothers and sisters. They discover that the love in an adopted family is the same as in other families – because family is all about love.Jackie was born in Evansville, Indiana on the Ohio River, where she began writing poems at age seven, but discovered her true penchant for writing later in life.is her first book. She is currently working on another children's book,, which will be published later this year.(ISBN 978-0-9992193-0-0) is $19.99 andavailable for purchase through Amazon ( https://www.amazon.com/ dp/0999219308/ sr ). It can be found in the following categories: juvenille fiction, family, adoption, siblings. For more information about Jackie,and Jackie's upcoming book, see her website at https://www.jackieruchti.com Located in Chapel Hill, NC, Wisdom House Books is a full service publisher for independent authors. To learn more about Wisdom House Books, visit http://www.wisdomhousebooks.com.