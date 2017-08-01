News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
15-Hour USPAP for Personal Property, Gems & Jewelry and Machinery & Technical Specialties Webinar
This is the National USPAP course developed specifically for users of Standards 7 and 8. This course will familiarize students with the recognized standards governing professional appraisals. This 15-hour National USPAP-PP course is approved by the Appraisal Standards Board of the Appraisal Foundation.
Important Note: This course does not meet the Appraisal Foundation's USPAP continuing education requirements for Real Property appraisers. This course will not be accepted by state real property licensing boards or for CE credit for state licensing of real property appraisers. This course may be used to meet qualifying USPAP requirements for beginning Real Property students who are seeking state certification, however, it is the responsibility of the student to verify acceptance of this course with his/her state prior to registering.
To register or for more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/
American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse