 
News By Tag
* American Society Of Appraisers
* Asa
* Appraisers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321

15-Hour USPAP for Personal Property, Gems & Jewelry and Machinery & Technical Specialties Webinar

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
American Society Of Appraisers
Asa
Appraisers

Industry:
Education

Location:
Reston - Virginia - US

RESTON, Va. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers announces its 15-Hour USPAP for Personal Property, Gems & Jewelry and Machinery & Technical Specialties webinar (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Course?CourseID=388) airing on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 9:30am-6:00pm ET.

This is the National USPAP course developed specifically for users of Standards 7 and 8. This course will familiarize students with the recognized standards governing professional appraisals. This 15-hour National USPAP-PP course is approved by the Appraisal Standards Board of the Appraisal Foundation.

Important Note: This course does not meet the Appraisal Foundation's USPAP continuing education requirements for Real Property appraisers. This course will not be accepted by state real property licensing boards or for CE credit for state licensing of real property appraisers. This course may be used to meet qualifying USPAP requirements for beginning Real Property students who are seeking state certification, however, it is the responsibility of the student to verify acceptance of this course with his/her state prior to registering.

To register or for more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=3725) or call (800) 272-8258.

American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Source:
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share