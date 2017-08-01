Country(s)
CheapMeNow.com Launches To Cut Costs on B2B Purchases
A newly launched website from CheapMeNow.com was launched this month to help businesses all across the USA find the cheapest pricing from trusted brands on nearly anything they need to grow and run their company.
Here's How CheapMeNow.com works.
It all begins with publishing real buying advice on the products and services that most companies will purchase at some point. This can range from payroll service, to office copiers, and even office cleaning services. CheapMeNow.com thoroughly investigates the cost from hundreds of trusted suppliers and then shares its findings on their website. For example, someone shopping for an economical collection agency would visit http://cheapmenow.com/
Once a visitor has a good understanding of the price points they then have the option to receive free quotes from up to six vendors. Of course, the service is completely free to website visitors and no financial information is ever requested. Cynar's company makes money when they connect serious buyers with their partners and affiliates. Cynar said "This is the best business model on the planet. Our visitors benefit greatly with free buying advice brought on by countless hours of research, and our business partners, well they adore us for delivering performance based leads that actually turn into customers". It's a win-win business model and the company is forecasting at least $1 million dollars in revenue within the first 12 months of operation.
