Authors will Discuss Publishing and Celebrate with a Book Signing at Workshop
Authors will share their stories on how they got their first books published.
"We think it will be very helpful for writers, especially new ones, to hear tips on how to become a published author," says Bess, WRC's founder. "And we're inviting everybody to come to the book signing to see the quality work our local authors are doing and help us celebrate their accomplishments."
The workshop is part of WRC's ongoing Developing Authors Series, a program that covers all aspects of writing, publishing and marketing a book. Writers at any level of expertise are welcome in the classes. Attendees must bring their own writing supplies or electronic devices and arrive early for best seating.
For more information on this seminar, WRC's activities and how to become a member, please visit the organization's website at www.wrcnoca.com.
About the Writers Resource Center
The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, independent publisher, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.
