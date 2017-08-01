 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321


Authors will Discuss Publishing and Celebrate with a Book Signing at Workshop

Authors will share their stories on how they got their first books published.
 
 
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The next Writers Resource Center (WRC) workshop will feature a presentation on publishing and personal stories from authors on how they got their first book in print. The seminar will include lecture, discussion and writing exercises and be led by longtime writers and publishers Janie P. Bess, Vicki Ward and Wanda Campbell.   At the end of the session, members will celebrate with a book signing for WRC authors, some of whom have just published new books.  The event will take place on Saturday, August 12th from 10 am to 12 noon at 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, room 112.  Everyone attending must RSVP by emailing janiepbess@yahoo.com. Members must bring their membership card or certificate. Admission is free for members; others pay a small fee. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

"We think it will be very helpful for writers, especially new ones, to hear tips on how to become a published author," says Bess, WRC's founder. "And we're inviting everybody to come to the book signing to see the quality work our local authors are doing and help us celebrate their accomplishments."

The workshop is part of WRC's ongoing Developing Authors Series, a program that covers all aspects of writing, publishing and marketing a book.  Writers at any level of expertise are welcome in the classes. Attendees must bring their own writing supplies or electronic devices and arrive early for best seating.

For more information on this seminar, WRC's activities and how to become a member, please visit the organization's website at www.wrcnoca.com.

About the Writers Resource Center

The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, independent publisher, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.

