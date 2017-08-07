Globex congratulates Renault on new auto plant for Iran!

TORONTO
Aug. 7, 2017
Globex Business Centres Inc. (www.globexcentres.com)
congratulates the Renault auto group and the Parto Negin Naseh group of Iran for their recently completed agreement to revamp an existing auto plant in Saveh, Iran to produce over 300,000 new vehicles annually. The Saveh plant is located only 74 miles south-west of Tehran. Renault already manufactures 200,000 cars annually in Iran. Of the 300,000 annual new vehicle production capacity, approximately 30% will be for export. This deal further strengthens Renault's position as the market leader of new cars sold in the key emerging growth market of Iran. The deal also helps to further expand the very diversified manufacturing base of Iran (adding high valued added jobs to the Iranian economy). Globex looks forward to providing its world-class serviced offices to its global corporate clients at its new centre opening on Valiasar Street in North Tehran. The Globex Tehran centres will offer such Globex universally acclaimed services as: premium quality fit-out and finish of all offices; the most advanced internet and telecom infrastructure available in the market; fully equipped luxury meeting and conference rooms with video conferencing and catering; the industry's largest allocation of space per office occupant/client;
teh industry's most flexible terms and contracts; 24/7 monitored and high secured access; professional Globex trained administrative support staff including on-site receptionists to manage your calls and your clients; large indoor parking facilitites;
extra wide hallways with large areas of common space; fully equipped ultra-modern kitchen and cafe areas; etc. With a corporate mandate to establish 250 plus Globex branded business centres/serviced offices in the all important emerging markets of Latin America, the Middle-East, Africa and Asia - more information related to the Iran market and other market opportunities can be secured by contacting the Globex Licensing department at: licensing@
globexcentres.com http://www.bbc.com/news/business-40850181 https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/07/business/iran-renault-...