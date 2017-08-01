 
Petcoke production rises in Asian markets, while Brazil shows a downward trend

 
 
GREENWICH, Conn. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- According to CW Research's (http://www.cwgrp.com/research) "Petcoke Market Data (http://www.cwgrp.com/petcoke-news/petcoke-market-data)", importers have recorded mixed trends in May 2017, production-wise. While Asian markets have increased production, political instability and lower cement production in Brazil has propelled a reduction in demand and production.

In India, year-to-date production has recorded a five percent increase of petcoke market volumes until May 2017, when compared to the same period in the previous year. May was also the first month of 2017 when domestic production of petcoke has topped one million tons.

As observed by Filipe Gouveia, analyst at CW Group: "In May, petcoke production in India didn't shown signs of slowing down despite the National Green Tribunal's discussions on a petcoke ban. Consumers of the byproduct in the country have increased stocks of the material in preparation for the monsoon season."

In China, petcoke production has risen eight percent on a yearly basis. Liaoning and Guangdong were the regions that drove regional output expansion, recording a 63 percent and a nineteen percent increase year-on-year (YoY), respectively. Petcoke production in Shangdong, China's largest producing regional market, has risen to 6.2 million tons in May, up seven percent on a monthly basis.

Brazilian petcoke output declines

Unlike in the Asian markets, Brazil has registered a downward trend in petcoke production in 2017. Output of petroleum coke has fallen ten percent on a yearly basis in May. A year-on-year decrease of petcoke production was recorded in all regions, with the exception of São Paulo, where it rose two percent on a yearly basis to 0.5 million tons in May.

When it comes to petcoke exports, Spanish producers benefited from a domestic surge in cement production in 2017. Production of petcoke in Spain has been expanding year-on-year for the third month in a row. In May, petcoke output expanded 38 percent on a yearly basis. From January until May, Spanish petcoke production has surpassed 1.5 million tons.

For more information, placing an order, or interview inquiries, please contact Liviu Dinu, Market Services & Marketing Consultant, CW Group, by phone at +40-744-67-44-11, or e-mail at ld@cwgrp.com.

About Petcoke Market Data

CW Research's Petcoke Country Market Data analysis, part of the CW Group's premium PetcokeWeek (http://www.cwgrp.com/petcokeweek) market reporting service, extensively covers petcoke volume trends across the globe. Particular emphasis is given to demand & supply volumes for the largest petcoke producing and consuming markets around the world. Presented in an objective, easy-to-understand format, the Petcoke Country Market Data is an indispensable tool for producers, suppliers, investors and end-users who wish to always be updated on all the relevant petcoke trends.

Additional coverage on Petcoke Country Market Data can be found here: http://www.cwgrp.com/petcoke-news/petcoke-market-data

About CW Group

The Greenwich (Conn.), USA headquartered CW Group is a leading advisory, research and business intelligence boutique with a global presence and a multi-industry orientation. CW Group is particularly recognized for its sector expertise in heavy-side building materials (cement), light-side building materials, traditional and renewable power & energy, petrochemicals, metals & mining, industrial minerals, industrial manufacturing, bulk cargo & shipping, among others. We have a strong functional capability, grounded in our methodical and quantitative philosophy, including due diligence, sourcing intelligence, feasibility studies and commodity forecasting. www.cwgrp.com

