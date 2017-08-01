News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Petcoke production rises in Asian markets, while Brazil shows a downward trend
In India, year-to-date production has recorded a five percent increase of petcoke market volumes until May 2017, when compared to the same period in the previous year. May was also the first month of 2017 when domestic production of petcoke has topped one million tons.
As observed by Filipe Gouveia, analyst at CW Group: "In May, petcoke production in India didn't shown signs of slowing down despite the National Green Tribunal's discussions on a petcoke ban. Consumers of the byproduct in the country have increased stocks of the material in preparation for the monsoon season."
In China, petcoke production has risen eight percent on a yearly basis. Liaoning and Guangdong were the regions that drove regional output expansion, recording a 63 percent and a nineteen percent increase year-on-year (YoY), respectively. Petcoke production in Shangdong, China's largest producing regional market, has risen to 6.2 million tons in May, up seven percent on a monthly basis.
Brazilian petcoke output declines
Unlike in the Asian markets, Brazil has registered a downward trend in petcoke production in 2017. Output of petroleum coke has fallen ten percent on a yearly basis in May. A year-on-year decrease of petcoke production was recorded in all regions, with the exception of São Paulo, where it rose two percent on a yearly basis to 0.5 million tons in May.
When it comes to petcoke exports, Spanish producers benefited from a domestic surge in cement production in 2017. Production of petcoke in Spain has been expanding year-on-year for the third month in a row. In May, petcoke output expanded 38 percent on a yearly basis. From January until May, Spanish petcoke production has surpassed 1.5 million tons.
****
For more information, placing an order, or interview inquiries, please contact Liviu Dinu, Market Services & Marketing Consultant, CW Group, by phone at +40-744-67-44-
About Petcoke Market Data
CW Research's Petcoke Country Market Data analysis, part of the CW Group's premium PetcokeWeek (http://www.cwgrp.com/
Additional coverage on Petcoke Country Market Data can be found here: http://www.cwgrp.com/
About CW Group
The Greenwich (Conn.), USA headquartered CW Group is a leading advisory, research and business intelligence boutique with a global presence and a multi-industry orientation. CW Group is particularly recognized for its sector expertise in heavy-side building materials (cement), light-side building materials, traditional and renewable power & energy, petrochemicals, metals & mining, industrial minerals, industrial manufacturing, bulk cargo & shipping, among others. We have a strong functional capability, grounded in our methodical and quantitative philosophy, including due diligence, sourcing intelligence, feasibility studies and commodity forecasting. www.cwgrp.com
Media Contact
Liviu Dinu
+40-744-67-44-
ld@cwgrp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse