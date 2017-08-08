Country(s)
Industry News
WEMU & Golden Team Up for Detroit Jazz Fest Shuttle – Again!
Round trip shuttle transportation to the 38th Annual Detroit Jazz Festival!
The shuttles will be departing each day from Ann Arbor Briarwood Mall near the Sears store entrance, and from Ypsilanti at North Huron River Drive at Mayhew Street, across from McDonald's. The return shuttle from Detroit will depart from the bus stalls on Jefferson and Washington, near Cobo Center.
On Saturday, September 2th and Sunday, September 3th the departures from Ann Arbor will occur at 10:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM and from Ypsilanti at 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The return shuttles from Detroit will be at 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM, 9:00 PM and 11:15 PM on these days.
On Labor Day, September 4th, shuttles will depart from Ann Arbor at 10:30 AM, 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM. From Ypsilanti, the shuttles will depart at 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Return shuttles from Detroit will be at 3:00 PM. and 7:15 PM.
To purchase tickets for this year's shuttles, visit Golden's Jazz Fest Shuttle or call 734-668-8282. "This is our 7th year of teaming up with WEMU and just like the Detroit Jazz Fest, every year it just gets better," stated Sean Duval, CEO/Owner of Golden Limo.
The Detroit Jazz Festival is the world's largest free jazz festival over Labor Day Weekend, starting September 1 through September 4. Robert McCabe and the Detroit Renaissance founded the Detroit International Jazz Festival in 1980. Along with the Detroit Grand Prix and the International Freedom Festival, the Festival was intended to bring people into the city and to provide all segments of the population with world-class entertainment. The festival takes place over several venues with five stages and 100 acts. This family-friendly event is the perfect activity to enjoy Labor Day Weekend. WEMU 89.1 is also being honored with a tribute to their 40 years of jazz broadcasting on Saturday, September 2, 2017.
Going into it's 38th year, this year's lineup features a wide range of performances including Regina Carter, Wayne Shorter Quartet, Miles Mosley and The West Coast Get Down, Herbie Hancock, George "Sax" Benson, Billy Childs Quartet: Rebirth, Henry Butler & the Jambalaya Band, Ket Edmonson, Kamasi Washington, Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet, and many more.
About the Company
Golden Limousine International provides superior service experiences to a worldwide clientele while acting as a responsible, reliable and trustworthy partner in the delivery of high-quality transportation, entertainment, and tour options. More information about the company can be found at http://www.goldenlimo.com or by calling Sean Duval at 734-668-8282.
Contact
Golden Limousine International/
***@goldenlimo.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse