 
News By Tag
* American Society Of Appraisers
* Asa
* Appraisers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321

Appraisal Review Report Writing Workshop

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
American Society Of Appraisers
Asa
Appraisers

Industry:
Education

Location:
Reston - Virginia - US

RESTON, Va. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers announces its Appraisal Review Report Writing Workshop (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Course?CourseID=604) course being held on Thursday, October 5 – Friday, October 6, 2017 in Houston, TX.

ARM208 is a hands-on appraisal review report writing workshop. Students will bring appraisal reports to class (typically not their own) that will become the work under review for their demonstration report. The relevant topics covered in ARM 201 and ARM 204 will be discussed in great detail while students critically analyze the reports under review and begin to prepare their own demonstration report. Students will share their findings and their arguments in support of their findings and they will learn to write in an objective way that does not leave the reviewer open to allegations of defamation. This class provides on-going, rich and valuable dialogue among appraisers. Students will find great value in the peer discussions covering scope of work, ethics, competency, and logic as well as the use of the IRAC/CRAC paradigm. By the end of the class, each student will have the practical and applicable knowledge of appraisal review report writing, including most of the components needed to assemble their demonstration report for submission for advancement.

To register or for more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Course?CourseID=604)  or call (800) 272-8258.

American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Source:
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:American Society Of Appraisers, Asa, Appraisers
Industry:Education
Location:Reston - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share