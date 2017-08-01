News By Tag
ARM208 is a hands-on appraisal review report writing workshop. Students will bring appraisal reports to class (typically not their own) that will become the work under review for their demonstration report. The relevant topics covered in ARM 201 and ARM 204 will be discussed in great detail while students critically analyze the reports under review and begin to prepare their own demonstration report. Students will share their findings and their arguments in support of their findings and they will learn to write in an objective way that does not leave the reviewer open to allegations of defamation. This class provides on-going, rich and valuable dialogue among appraisers. Students will find great value in the peer discussions covering scope of work, ethics, competency, and logic as well as the use of the IRAC/CRAC paradigm. By the end of the class, each student will have the practical and applicable knowledge of appraisal review report writing, including most of the components needed to assemble their demonstration report for submission for advancement.
To register or for more information visit ASA Online
American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
