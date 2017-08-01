News By Tag
PWX Wrestling partners with FITE
A breeding ground for the future stars of professional wrestling, PWX brings a talented roster with them to FITE including PWX World Heavyweight Champion and 1/2 of the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Anthony Henry w/ Amber Young, The Ugly Ducklings, Ethan Case, John Skyler, Tracer X, the other 1/2 of the EVOLVE tag team champions James Drake while still bringing in the competition from all across the greatest promotions in the world.
Along with the partnership announcement PWX and FITE have also announced your first two opportunities to see PWX on the platform. For first time fans, who are new to the promotion, beginning August 7th the anniversary super show 'Rise of a Champion XII' from last February will be streaming FREE at 6pm EDT to kick off the partnership between the two powerhouses in combat sports. Two weeks later on August 20th at 3pm(edt) FITE fans will get their first LIVE stream of PWX with 'Eye of the Beholder' featuring a 4 way Elimination Match with Anthony Henry defending his PWX World Championship against "The Southern Savior" John Skyler, Martin Stone, and former UFC fighter and current WWN Champion Matt Riddle! All of the action from 'Eye of the Beholder' will be available for just $9.99! The best pro wrestling in the world is at your fingertips and with this deal between FITE (fite.tv) and PWX you don't want to miss out on 'Eye of the Beholder' LIVE Sunday August 20th!
