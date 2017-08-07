News By Tag
Suffolk Foundation Golf Classic Aids Students, Kevin Foley and Michael J. Grant Jr
The Foundation's golf classic will be played on Monday, August 21, 2017 at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack. Registration includes 18 holes of golf, access to the driving range and putting green, golf cart, lunch, a cocktail reception and awards dinner.
Do you need an incentive? Golfers scoring a hole in one on the 17th hole can drive off in a new Maserati Ghibli. Not golfing? Buy a raffle for a chance to experience a Maserati weekend. Drive a brand new Maserati for a weekend and have lunch at NYIT de Seversky Mansion .
The proceeds from the Golf Classic support need and merit-based scholarships, emergency student loans and quality academic enrichment programs for Suffolk County Community College students.
"This year's honorees are committed to making a difference in our students' lives," said Suffolk County Community College President Dr. Shaun L. McKay. "Both Kevin and Michael have continuously demonstrated their commitment to our college, its students and the community at large. We thank them both for helping the college's foundation and our students."
"We are delighted to honor Kevin Foley and Michael J. Grant. Both men inspire our students to reach higher, study harder and achieve their academic and professional goals" said Sylvia A. Diaz, Ph.D., LMSW, executive director of the Suffolk Community College Foundation.
Questions? Call the Suffolk Community College Foundation office at (631) 451-4458; or via e-mail at Golf@sunysuffolk.edu .
