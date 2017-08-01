 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Entrepreneurs
* Social Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321


Shadè Y. Adu Presents Summer Branding Retreat for Women Entrepreneurs

 
 
LV_SummerBrandingRetreat_2c
LV_SummerBrandingRetreat_2c
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Marketing
* Entrepreneurs
* Social Media

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Las Vegas - Nevada - US

LAS VEGAS - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Shadè Y. Adu is a global brand strategist, empowerment speaker, social media strategist who particularly specializes in online branding, public speaking, digital product creation, and lives streaming training. This summer, Shadè will be organizing a 3-day Branding Retreat and Training Session for women entrepreneurs (coaches, creative individuals, consultants, authors, bloggers and speakers) who are looking for means to maximize their brand exposure, create digital products, and position themselves for a profitable and purposeful fall launch.  There is no better way to spend summer than in a bid to improve and better one's business branding skills.

The Shadè Y. Adu's retreat is designed exclusively for women entrepreneurs who are serious about creating massive results in a short period of time; as the retreat will equip participants with actionable steps that they can implement immediately.


Shade Y. Adu aims to help participants through the retreat to create a winning game plan for the last 90 days of 2017. The retreat will be holding in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Las Vegas Embassy Suites from August 9th – 11th, 2017. As part of the women entrepreneurs training and branding retreat,  participants will receive: Pre-branding assessment, brand intensive workbook, materials, and handouts, including a 4 meal service & snack provision. Some of the courses that will be treated during the training will include:


• Content creation: How to create unforgettable content that attracts target audience.
• How to monetize one's brand & product launching.
• Marketing one's brand movement.
• Brand positioning: How to be seen as an online expert and
• 5 Figure Launch Session

For more information about the retreat and branding training, visit Shadè Y. Adu's website at http://summerbrandingretreat.com.

About Shadè Y. Adu

Shadè Y. Adu is a global brand strategist, empowerment speaker, social media strategist and the founder of Savvy Consulting LLC which offers signature online branding services for visionary women entrepreneurs. To learn more, please http://summerbrandingretreat.com

Contact Information:

Savvy Solutions Consulting, LLC
Shade Y. Adu

hello@shadeyadu.com

Contact
Savvy Solutions, LLC
***@shadeyadu.com
End
Source:Savvy Solutions, LLC
Email:***@shadeyadu.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Entrepreneurs, Social Media
Industry:Marketing
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share