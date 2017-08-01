News By Tag
Shadè Y. Adu Presents Summer Branding Retreat for Women Entrepreneurs
The Shadè Y. Adu's retreat is designed exclusively for women entrepreneurs who are serious about creating massive results in a short period of time; as the retreat will equip participants with actionable steps that they can implement immediately.
Shade Y. Adu aims to help participants through the retreat to create a winning game plan for the last 90 days of 2017. The retreat will be holding in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Las Vegas Embassy Suites from August 9th – 11th, 2017. As part of the women entrepreneurs training and branding retreat, participants will receive: Pre-branding assessment, brand intensive workbook, materials, and handouts, including a 4 meal service & snack provision. Some of the courses that will be treated during the training will include:
• Content creation: How to create unforgettable content that attracts target audience.
• How to monetize one's brand & product launching.
• Marketing one's brand movement.
• Brand positioning:
• 5 Figure Launch Session
For more information about the retreat and branding training, visit Shadè Y. Adu's website at http://summerbrandingretreat.com.
About Shadè Y. Adu
Shadè Y. Adu is a global brand strategist, empowerment speaker, social media strategist and the founder of Savvy Consulting LLC which offers signature online branding services for visionary women entrepreneurs. To learn more, please http://summerbrandingretreat.com
