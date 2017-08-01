News By Tag
Win a 2017 Corvette Coupe at Corvettes at Carlisle
New C7 to be Awarded Saturday Evening of Event Weekend near the Stage
Up for grabs is a 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe and it'll be awarded Saturday evening. The clock is ticking to get involved because only 1,000 tickets are available and last year these tickets sold out very quickly. DO NOT hesitate to get involved!. As noted previously, the giveaway car is a 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe and is of the C7 production era. The giveaway itself is hosted by the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation and Lancaster County Corvette Club the proceeds will benefit the CMAF and Clare House Lancaster.
Win a NEW Corvette? Yes – it's true! The way to win is pretty simple, as its done raffle style and in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Lottery's Pick 3 game. There are 1,000 tickets available and they are available on a first come, first served basis so be sure to secure yours now! For just $100.00, one lucky person could win the car! Tickets are available now via the Carlisle Events web page, by calling 717-243-7855 x113 or in person at Corvettes at Carlisle starting August 24.
The drawing takes place on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. and the result is based on the Pennsylvania Lottery's Pick 3 daily number drawing; meaning that a winning ticket will have three numbers ranging anywhere between 000 and 999. There will be two announcements, one at the stage on grounds and another downtown at the square in Carlisle as part of the Downtown Carlisle Parade and Street Party. If selected, the winner is responsible for applicable taxes and must claim their prize within 30 days of notification or the prize will be forfeited.
The raffle supports two great organizations and most importantly, supports the late, great Chip Miller and helps in the fight against and to raise awareness for Amyloidosis. The giveaway Corvette comes to Carlisle via Valley Chevrolet of Wilkes Barre and this is, without a doubt, THE perfect Corvette for any enthusiast!
Complete event details, links to register, buy tickets and more can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling the Carlisle Events office.
