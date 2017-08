Save the Date for the Queens Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing

North Hills Country Club

-- The Queens Chamber of Commerce 2017 Golf Outing and Dinner will be held on Thursday, September 28 at the beautiful North Hills Country Club in Manhasset, New York. The days' events will begin with registration and a breakfast spread at 9:00 am followed by a shotgun start at 11:30 am. Lunch will be provided on-course with early evening cocktails & dinner starting at 5:00 pm.This year, the Chamber is honoring three special people from the legal community in Queens. Our Public Service Honoree is Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown. We are also honoring Albert F. Pennisi, Special Counsel, Daniels Norelli Cecere & Tavel PC and John "Sean" Crowley, Partner, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP. The program will include raffle prizes, a variety of awards and a silent auction. Cigars will be rolled and available all day on-site along with a number of new amenities.Your support will help the Queens Chamber Foundation enhance their commitment to supporting education and scholarships throughout Queens County. Please join us and participate in the program by sponsoring the event and the Honorees, bringing a foursome of colleagues and clients or attending the dinner.To participate and view complete event information, visit the Queens Chamber of Commerce's website at http://bit.ly/ 2uRByps