ThrottleNet's Chris Montgomery Named One of Best Bosses in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly
Montgomery's Recognition Adds Another Honor to an Award-Filled Year for ThrottleNet
Small Business Monthly, a magazine providing educational information and articles for CEOs, business owners and entrepreneurs, asked its readers to nominate a boss who has had a major impact in their lives and careers. Company employees submitted stories, comments and feedback. Only the 10 best nominations were selected. The honorees will be featured in the August, 2017 edition of the publication.
"Chris has done an outstanding job and had a huge impact on the growth of not only our company but also the lives of our employees. He is well deserving of this recognition as he helps lead a staff committed to providing the latest, most up-to-date technology solutions to help companies achieve their business goals," said George Rosenthal, President of ThrottleNet.
Montgomery's honor comes as ThrottleNet celebrates an award-winning year that includes being named the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis for the second consecutive year by Small Business Monthly and MSPmentor Top 501 company recognition as a worldwide leader in Managed Network Services by Penton Technology.
About ThrottleNet Inc.
ThrottleNet, Inc. was founded in 1999. The firm specializes in outsourced IT through Managed Network Services (MNS). ThrottleNet offers all aspects of MNS including Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, and Cloud Computing, as well as Custom Software, hardware and more. Partnering with ThrottleNet offers businesses a variety of benefits to include ongoing insights on business and technology through its live program "TN Tech Talk" aired on Facebook Live. Helping companies achieve their corporate goals and accelerating business growth, ThrottleNet can help you improve your technology uptime and IT capabilities while, at the same time, reduce costs. To learn how to accelerate your IT visit ThrottleNet (https://throttlenet.com/
