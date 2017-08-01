 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321

Industrial coatings filtered through in-line filtration system significantly reduces downtime

Cleaning up in the coating business with self-cleaning filters
 
 
Filtering asphalt coatings
Filtering asphalt coatings
 
PINEVILLE, N.C. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Henry Company, world leader in special industrial coatings and emulsions, focus on making customers' jobs easier by proactively filtering its surface spray products to remove contaminants up to three times smaller than the tip of the sprayer. While the company traditionally filtered its products with a metal blade style filter, it saw room for improvement, particularly on the process and production side. To streamline production a one-week trial of the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® was conducted. The trial was successful and the machine was purchased.

Since the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® integrates directly into the pipeline, it eliminates labor-intensive manual cleaning tasks such as changing filter bags or cleaning filtration baskets. The filter element is kept continuously clean via a unique spiral wiper design, ensuring optimum filtration efficiency. Because of its design, cleaning the filter between batch runs is quick and easy with minimal disruption during production changeovers. The filter is also totally enclosed preventing outside pollutants from contaminating product and protects operators from any spillage or fumes. Compared to previous manually-cleaned filters, the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® is saving the company a substantial amount of downtime, labor and even capital outlay cost.

For more than 80 years Russell Finex has manufactured and supplied filters, sieves and separators to improve product quality, enhance productivity, safeguard worker health, and ensure liquids and powders are contamination-free. Throughout the world, Russell Finex serves a variety of industries with applications including food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, adhesives, plastisols, paint, coatings, metal powders and ceramics.

Learn more about the separation and filtration solutions Russell Finex can create for your business: http://www.russellfinex.com/en/

