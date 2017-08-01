News By Tag
Industrial coatings filtered through in-line filtration system significantly reduces downtime
Cleaning up in the coating business with self-cleaning filters
Since the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® integrates directly into the pipeline, it eliminates labor-intensive manual cleaning tasks such as changing filter bags or cleaning filtration baskets. The filter element is kept continuously clean via a unique spiral wiper design, ensuring optimum filtration efficiency. Because of its design, cleaning the filter between batch runs is quick and easy with minimal disruption during production changeovers. The filter is also totally enclosed preventing outside pollutants from contaminating product and protects operators from any spillage or fumes. Compared to previous manually-cleaned filters, the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® is saving the company a substantial amount of downtime, labor and even capital outlay cost.
For more than 80 years Russell Finex has manufactured and supplied filters, sieves and separators to improve product quality, enhance productivity, safeguard worker health, and ensure liquids and powders are contamination-
Learn more about the separation and filtration solutions Russell Finex can create for your business: http://www.russellfinex.com/
