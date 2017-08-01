 
August 2017





Best Gift a Sports Parent can Give their Child - A Quality Coach

Youth athletes are quitting sports at younger ages than ever. The reason - coaches fail to inspire them. Here is the quality coaching training that will change all that. Jack Perconte's latest book, Creating a Season to Remember, will inspire all.
 
 
Coaches - Do not throw away your shot
CHICAGO - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Why do youth sports coaches continually throw away their chance to make a positive difference in their players' lives? The answer is simple - they get little or zero coaching training. Creating a Season to Remember gives the well-intentioned but unprepared coaches the means grasp their opportunity to be the role model they set out to be. Not only that, it gives coaches many ways to develop the skills of the sport in ways that will motivate players to work harder.
   Through heartfelt personal stories, letters from concerned parents, and analysis of some of the coaching "Greats," former Major Leaguer and longtime youth sports coach Jack Perconte gives people the means to influence athletes and their parents' lives in positive ways. This step-by-step coaching training gives the necessary methods to deal with every challenging player and situation that may occur in a coach's season. Jack shows coaches the way to teach kids so that athletes will remember them fondly for the rest of their lives. To learn more visit http://baseballcoaching.tips

