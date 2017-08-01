News By Tag
Best Gift a Sports Parent can Give their Child - A Quality Coach
Youth athletes are quitting sports at younger ages than ever. The reason - coaches fail to inspire them. Here is the quality coaching training that will change all that. Jack Perconte's latest book, Creating a Season to Remember, will inspire all.
Through heartfelt personal stories, letters from concerned parents, and analysis of some of the coaching "Greats," former Major Leaguer and longtime youth sports coach Jack Perconte gives people the means to influence athletes and their parents' lives in positive ways. This step-by-step coaching training gives the necessary methods to deal with every challenging player and situation that may occur in a coach's season. Jack shows coaches the way to teach kids so that athletes will remember them fondly for the rest of their lives. To learn more visit http://baseballcoaching.tips
