New Web Hosting Company Simplifies the WordPress Experience

Sunny HQ Takes the Stress Out of WordPress Hosting For Businesses
 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Every day, thousands of companies buy into the WordPress promise of simplicity and ubiquitous hosting options for their website only to find themselves searching for new answers to keep their sites current and operational. Motivated by the understanding that not every business owner is highly knowledgeable about the ins and outs of maintaining their website, Sunny HQ (http://www.sunnyhq.io/) was created to simplify the WordPress experience. They have a simple promise - a WordPress website that works all the time. Providing smart, managed hosting, Sunny HQ eliminates the anxiety and expense of go-it-alone website technology management.

The brainchild of two entrepreneurs, Dylan Bost and John Henson, Sunny HQ is a place where anxieties are replaced with relief. "We've lived these problems first-hand and are dedicated to helping other business owners have a hassle free WordPress experience and a website that hums with maximum effectiveness," said founder and CEO, Dylan Bost. "That's what drives us every day. We're not a tech company — we're a people company." With Sunny HQ, customers can trust that their site is being continuously monitored to ensure everything is running at peak performance. A few of the company's trusted partners include Google, ManageWP, Amazon Web Services, Cloudflare, WP Engine, and Rackspace, among others.

As a leading hosting solution, Sunny HQ has a unique and comprehensive approach — extending the definition of "hosting" beyond anyone in the market. They proactively scan for nasty malware and patch vulnerabilities,  fully manage updates for WordPress themes and plugins, and provide tailored support for each customer. The company offers a range of packages that can be personalized for each business' individual needs. These packages for managed WordPress hosting and maintenance focus on performance, scalability, security, and customer support so business owners can focus on taking care of their customers and growing their business. They maintain 30 days of backups just in case, which can be restored in a flash. Their top-notch platform will keep customers' WordPress sites safe — whether it's a quiet day or a dizzying one full of sales, promos, and visitors.

Sunny HQ is currently offering a 60-day risk-free trial along with free automated site migration and free SSL certificate install. Learn more about Sunny HQ by visiting www.sunnyhq.io.

About SunnyHQ:

Sunny HQ is where WordPress sites go to work. Based in Raleigh, NC, this WordPress hosting and maintenance service aims to ease customers' anxieties while offering a stress-free web maintenance experience. For more information on Sunny HQ's services, visit https://SunnyHQ.io/.

