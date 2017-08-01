News By Tag
New Web Hosting Company Simplifies the WordPress Experience
Sunny HQ Takes the Stress Out of WordPress Hosting For Businesses
The brainchild of two entrepreneurs, Dylan Bost and John Henson, Sunny HQ is a place where anxieties are replaced with relief. "We've lived these problems first-hand and are dedicated to helping other business owners have a hassle free WordPress experience and a website that hums with maximum effectiveness,"
As a leading hosting solution, Sunny HQ has a unique and comprehensive approach — extending the definition of "hosting" beyond anyone in the market. They proactively scan for nasty malware and patch vulnerabilities, fully manage updates for WordPress themes and plugins, and provide tailored support for each customer. The company offers a range of packages that can be personalized for each business' individual needs. These packages for managed WordPress hosting and maintenance focus on performance, scalability, security, and customer support so business owners can focus on taking care of their customers and growing their business. They maintain 30 days of backups just in case, which can be restored in a flash. Their top-notch platform will keep customers' WordPress sites safe — whether it's a quiet day or a dizzying one full of sales, promos, and visitors.
Sunny HQ is currently offering a 60-day risk-free trial along with free automated site migration and free SSL certificate install. Learn more about Sunny HQ by visiting www.sunnyhq.io.
About SunnyHQ:
Sunny HQ is where WordPress sites go to work. Based in Raleigh, NC, this WordPress hosting and maintenance service aims to ease customers' anxieties while offering a stress-free web maintenance experience. For more information on Sunny HQ's services, visit https://SunnyHQ.io/
