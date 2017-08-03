Country(s)
CEO Coaching International Congratulates Its Client CPG Agency for Being Named to the Event Marketer Top 100 for 2017
CPG Agency, A Leading Event Marketing Agency, Has Been Named to The Top 100 Event Agencies for Event Marketers In 2017 List
"CPG is in the company of the greatest agencies. Being named to the list again is a credit to our entire team. We are proud to be producing great events, having world-class clients, and leading the industry in innovation,"
"For years, CPG has been combining their creative design talent with relentless production excellence to engage event participants with marquee brands through immersive experiences,"
CPG goes beyond lights and sound to design experiential engagement solutions that cascade critical brand messaging from leadership to frontline stakeholders. Top brands such as TEDx, YPO, EO, Sam's Club, Southwest Airlines, Ulta Beauty, Panera Bread, Jimmy John's and Carnival Corporation have benefited from CPG's unique live experiences, internal engagement and immersive digital solutions.
