 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543

CEO Coaching International Congratulates Its Client CPG Agency for Being Named to the Event Marketer Top 100 for 2017

CPG Agency, A Leading Event Marketing Agency, Has Been Named to The Top 100 Event Agencies for Event Marketers In 2017 List
 
CEO Coaching International congratulates its client CPG
CEO Coaching International congratulates its client CPG
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 150 of the world's top growth-focused Entrepreneurs, congratulates its client CPG Agency on their latest achievement. CEOCI is excited to announce that CPG Agency was named on the Event Marketer Top 100 list of event marketing agencies for 2017.

"CPG is in the company of the greatest agencies. Being named to the list again is a credit to our entire team. We are proud to be producing great events, having world-class clients, and leading the industry in innovation," said Keith Alper, CEO of Nitrous Effect, the parent company of CPG.

"For years, CPG has been combining their creative design talent with relentless production excellence to engage event participants with marquee brands through immersive experiences," comments Don Schiavone, Nitrous Effect's coach with CEO Coaching International. "It is no wonder they achieved this recognition."

CPG goes beyond lights and sound to design experiential engagement solutions that cascade critical brand messaging from leadership to frontline stakeholders. Top brands such as TEDx, YPO, EO, Sam's Club, Southwest Airlines, Ulta Beauty, Panera Bread, Jimmy John's and Carnival Corporation have benefited from CPG's unique live experiences, internal engagement and immersive digital solutions.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit:  http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

End
CEO Coaching International PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share