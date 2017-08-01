 
"Lose Weight & Feel Great Book a Success – Second Signing in Babylon"

This no nonsense book shows people how to get fit, tone up, and feel better about themselves.
 
 
Tag:

Tag:
Book Signing

Industry:
Health

Location:
Babylon - New York - US

Subject:
Events

BABYLON, N.Y. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Billy Hofacker, B.S., CSCS has announced the launch of 'Lose Weight & Feel Great' in Farmingdale and Babylon, NY. This simple clearly written book gives fitness advice to busy people seeking positive change. .

"The reason I wrote this book is to have a resource for people who want to transform themselves once and for all. Over my last two decades as a fitness professional, I've seen way too many people give up on themselves before the real, life-changing results start to take hold.  Now, my team and I are on a mission to inspire people to transform their bodies and lives.

Unfortunately, even with all the information out there, people are still confused. This book shows people the right strategies to lose weight and feel great. Transformation is much more than just a number on a scale. Get on the right track with this tried and true resource."

Inside this book, readers will discover how to:

• Develop the Proper Mindset for Success
• Set and Achieve Strong Goals
• Stay motivated and Consistent
• Avoid Self-Sabotage
• Overcome Procrastination
• Balance Family AND Fitness
• Develop an Effective Meal Plan
• And Much More

Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center is launched Billy Hofacker's Lose Weight & Feel Great with a Book Signing last week. The event page on Billy's website has been updated with a video (http://www.lifitnessbootcamp.com/lose-weight-feel-great-b...) from the first event in the event section.

The following is the information for the second book signing this week in Babylon.

Babylon – 8/9/17 at 7:30PM – 11 South Carll Ave. Babylon, NY 11702

Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center exists to inspire people to transform their bodies and lives through fun and progressive fitness and wellness programs, simple nutritional strategies, and a positive mindset.

www.lifitnessbootcamp.com
www.facebook.com/billyhofacker
www.facebook.com/tbbcrocks (http://www.facebook.com/tbbcrocks)
www.facebook.com/tbbcbabylon

Contact
Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center
Billy Hofacker
***@lifitnessbootcamp.com
End
Source:Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center
Email:***@lifitnessbootcamp.com Email Verified
Tags:Book Signing
Industry:Health
Location:Babylon - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
