Recruitive Software to Exhibit at In-House Recruitment Live

-- Recruitive Software will be exhibiting at In-House Recruitment Live, being held at the Business Design Centre, London, on the 5September.This ever-successful one day event will be visiting London to continue to inspire, innovate and empower every in-house recruiter to achieve their goals.Recruitive is a leading UK supplier of cloud based, award winning software solutions for in-house recruiters and are delighted to be exhibiting at this event for the first time.Sarah Tipton, Marketing Assistant at Recruitive comments: "We are delighted to be taking part at this year's event and we can't wait to showcase our software to the direct employer market. From enhancing the candidate journey to reducing the time and cost to hire. The proven savings it can bring to this sector have been truly remarkable."Those who want to reduce their time to hire and also cut their recruitment costs should be sure to stop by stand 13 to say hello to Recruitive Software.To register for FREE exhibition entry please visit: