Shelby Paint & Decorating Shifts to All Michigan-made Paint
Introduced to Metro Detroit by owner Brian Eisbrenner in March 2016, Motor City Paint and Stain is made in Michigan, for Michigan. It was developed specifically for the local market with the needs of customers and contractors at the forefront. By using local manufacturing Shelby Paint reduces the distance its paint travels, both lowering their cost and carbon footprint, so it is better both for customers' bottom lines and the environment. As an added benefit, the paint has low volatile organic compounds("low VOC"), so it is better for the people who use it, as well as the environment.
Commenting on the change, Eisbrenner said, "For 47 years, we have been dedicated to our customers and contractors through excellent service, selection and products. Contractor comments led us to the discovery that became Motor City Paint. While we are grateful to Benjamin Moore for being an important part of our business for the past 40 years, we look forward to our next evolution as Shelby Paint & Decorating Motor City Paint (http://www.shelbypaint.com/
He explained that transitioning to an all-Michigan made paint, manufactured by O'Leary Paints in the Lansing area, is the next step in supporting local manufacturing and jobs, stating:
"We have created two Michigan jobs since we started Motor City Paint. The O'Leary's have also hired two people into their organization since we created Motor City Paint. For every dollar of Motor City Paint or O'Leary paint we sell, we expect to return $.60-$.85 or more to the Michigan economy. If all goes as planned, we believe we can add at least $1.5 million more per year into the local economy."
Eisbrenner also confirmed:
· Store locations, hours and employees will not change
· Color Club customer reward program will not change
· Paint recycling will still be in effect
· The stores will continue to carry Hunter Douglas blinds, Graber Blinds & Wallpaper
· The stores will maintain a full complement of paint colors and types to meet every need, including the ability to match any Benjamin Moore or other brand paint color.
To help promote the transition, Eisbrenner announced:
· A free two-day Motor City Paint shipping program to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties.
· The addition of Michigan-made O'Leary Paint products to the stores' product line up.
· Free Motor City Paint pint-sized tester with Facebook check-ins.
Summing it all up, Eisbrenner commented, "In the end, it simply makes sense to focus on a Michigan-made brand to help grow our business and support our local communities."
Shelby Paint & Decorating is family-owned and operated, serving the Detroit area for more than 47years with three locations in Shelby Township, Rochester Hills and Grosse Pointe Woods. Motor City Paint, offered exclusively by Shelby Paint and Decorating, is a paint line manufactured in Michigan, for Michigan. Visit http://www.shelbypaint.com/
