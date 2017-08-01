News By Tag
Restore Scan Targets Uk Growth With Senior Appointments
Restore Scan, has announced two senior management appointments. Martin Taggart has joined as its new Business Development Manager for Scotland, while Zoe Alldritt has been promoted to Finance Director.
Martin Taggart, a well-known figure in the document management sector, brings over 20 years' experience in outsourcing services. He will help Restore Scan to build closer relationships in key Scottish sectors such as healthcare (https://www.restore.co.uk/
"We are delighted to welcome Martin into this brand new role," said Restore Scan's Sales Director, Chris Thomas. "Restore Scan is growing fast. Alongside ongoing volume scanning contracts, we have many professional service solutions such as digital mailroom (https://www.restore.co.uk/
Zoe Alldritt comes to the Finance Director role after a very successful period as the Financial Controller in the Restore Scan business. Her new role will be based in the company's head office in Manchester where Restore aims to benefit from her significant experience and expertise in financial management.
Zoe commented: "I'm excited to be moving up to a more senior position at such an important time for the UK business. My focus will be on the continuation and acceleration of the company's future growth.
"Restore Scan is a business where growth and success are driven by its people and their specialist knowledge. The organisation places great importance on developing individuals and their expertise, and I am very much looking forward to developing my own experience within this role."
Restore Scan's UK Managing Director, Paul Moonan, added: "Our growth and expansion continues at an excellent rate and Zoe's appointment puts us in a great position to maximise the opportunities available and will allow us to be even more successful in the future. We believe Zoe will enable us to achieve our goals to grow the business through the development of a world class Finance function."
Restore Scan offers a full range of document scanning, imaging and indexing services, workflow automation and digital mailroom solutions, which brings benefits to any organisation dealing with vast amounts of information and documentation. With over 100 storage and processing centres UK wide, its services are but a short step away.
For more information on the scanning and digitisation services that are available from Restore Scan contact: Ruth Williams on 07879 484544 and ruth.williams@
