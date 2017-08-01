 
Vintage Football Shirts - Website Launch

Vintagefootballshirts.com has a new-look website for you to enjoy...
 
 
WREXHAM, Wales - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Did you know there have been massive changes here at Vintagefootballshirts.com? We've recently launched our new-look website that is easier to navigate, user friendly and looks great! So with this in mind we thought we'd drop you a line and tell you about it!

Our new website is clearer and much simpler to use and navigate around, something you can find out about when taking in some of our latest deals with shirts beginning from just £8!

With the new base comes new shirts and we've got plenty. Some of the best vintage football shirts are now in stock and we continue to satisfy thousands of football fans across the globe and are always working hard to bring you the best original football shirts.

We're proud to bring you our brand new blue logo and we keep to that theme throughout the site which compliments the more attractive layout for all of our users.

On mobile the website is much easier to use and responds much faster and is much clearer for when you are browsing on the move.

With all this and more, we're just a click away.

We've lots going on around our social media channels, make sure you have liked us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. This month we also launched our very own Snapchat, take a look for the best behind the scenes and special offers!

