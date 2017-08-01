Global IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market Research Report

Bharatbook announces a report on "Global IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market". This report different type of cloud based solution includes product software and by deployment the installation, integration services are required.

The IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market is expected to attain a market size of $100.5 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period (2017 – 2023). IP Surveillance system has witnessed a wide adoption in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The developing market such as Asia-Pacific is also showcasing an inclination towards IP surveillance system, owing to rising security concerns.https://www.bharatbook.com/consumer-electronics-market-research-reports-774632/global-ip-video-surveillance-vsaas1.htmlThe ongoing developments in communication networks in this region have also fuelled the growth of the IP surveillance systems. The other drivers such as technological innovations, real-time access, integration of wireless technologies, video analytics, affordability of IP surveillance systems, and government initiatives have positively influenced the adoption of IP surveillance technology. However, lack of awareness, privacy concerns and hacking are some of the factors that have curtailed the adoption of IP surveillance system. Lack of technological awareness among the population and uncertainty in the government regulations is hindering the market growth to a certain extent.The report segments the market based on the product type and application. The report covers the different application area for the IP surveillance system which includes retail, banking and financial institutes, government, Entertainment and Casino, Manufacturing and Corporate, Residential and Others. The others segment include IP surveillance application in warehouse and educational institutes. The hardware devices are required for building the IP surveillance system includes IP cameras, monitors and storage devices. The different type of cloud based solution includes product software and by deployment. The deployment of cloud solution could be done through one of the following which includes public, private and hybrid cloud. Further, the report categories the services market into two segments which include VSaaS and integration services. The different types of VSaaS are hosted VSaaS, managed VSaaS and hybrid VSaaS. During the installation, integration services are required.Based on region, IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America remained the dominant region in the IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS market in 2016. Asia-Pacific would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS market. Key companies profiled in the report include Axis Communications AB, Panasonic Corporation, GeoVision Inc., Canon Inc. (Milestone Systems A/S), Robert Bosch GmbH, Avigilon Corporation, Genetec Inc., D-Link Corporation, Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. and Mobotix AG.