AlJeel Capital signs an exclusive UAE franchise with Shakey's

 
 
DUBAI, UAE - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- AlJeel Capital LLC Capital is pleased to announce its latest Food & Beverage venture by launching Shakey's in the UAE, an American leading operator in casual Pizza fast food, adopted in the Philippines, following a joint venture deal with Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. (SPAVI).
AlJeel Capital's CEO, Mr Firas Hurieh said, "A large population from the Philippines made the UAE and particularly Dubai their home, there is roughly 700,000 Filipinos living in the UAE and over 450,000 living in Dubai. We want to bring them a taste of their childhood closer to them. Shakey's is a wildly popular American fast-food chain in The Philippines, it will officially open for business in Dubai by end 2017. The loyalty of the Filipino community to its food brands has seen other concepts tap in to the taste and grow rapidly."
"With a strong, dedicated and experienced management team, AlJeel Capital plans to open of 10 locations across the UAE in the coming few years to serve this untapped segment." said Mr. Firas Hurieh. "Shakey's will be the place to have fun and pizza for all nationalities."

The history of Shakey's Pizza Parlor begins in 1954, when Sherwood "Shakey" Johnson opened the first Shakey's Pizza Parlor® in a remodeled grocery store on 57th and J Street in Sacramento, California.USA. In 1975, the giant food chain opened its first Shakey's store in the Philippines, and has since expanded to 200 stores as of the end of March 2017 and become a national staple.
Source:Younoh
Email:***@yardstick-marketing.com
Posted By:***@yardstick-marketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Investment, Franchise, AlJeel Capital
Industry:Food
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Joint Ventures
