Make your Magento Store GST compatible with Indian GST Magento Extension

-- Portland, Oregon – (August 7, 2017) – Enabling Indian Magento Store owners to make their stores, GST compatible, CedCommerce on Monday, launched the Indian GST Magento extension. After installing the extension, Magento sellers can sell their goods according to the new Tax slab under GST.The GST, an indirect country, is meant to be unified across the all the states of Union of India. The GST is different from the earlier tax regime in the way that earlier tax was levied by the Union Government and States at varying rates on the full value whereas, now the tax is levied on the value added at each stage.Being a single tax which is collected at multiple points with a full set-off for taxes paid earlier in the value chain, the final consumer has to bear only the GST charged by the last dealer in the supply chain management. Thus making it beneficial for both the sellers and end users, in the long run, however due to being a new tax system, businesses are still skeptical about the implementation.The Indian GST Magento Extension after installation automatically calculates the final value of the order including SCGST/CGST or IGST (as per slab). Also, the GSTIN and contact details of the sellers (Magento users) is displayed on the invoice and credit memo.The plugin is compatible with Magento 1.7, 1.8 and 1.9 stores.After installation, the sellers can enable the functionalities from the back-end which makes the Magento website GST ready. Thereafter, it needs the location of the warehouse to ascertain whether CGST/SGST or IGST is to be applied on the orders.The Indian GST Magento extension is priced at $99 and can be purchased from the product page of Indian GST Magento extension at CedCommerce website and the URL is cedcommerce.com/magento-extensions/indian-gst-magento-extension.The CedCommerce, established in 2010, offers Magento-extension based e-commerce solutions that enable Magento 1 and 2 users to open their online marketplace, B2B, Online Reservation types businesses and more. Also, the company provides multichannel sales extension – Jet Magento Integration and Walmart Magento extension. CedCommerce is trusted Walmart partner.