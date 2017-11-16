Johnson & Johnson Presents the Great Importance of Mathematical Modeling in Freeze-Drying

 
Industry News





ISELIN, N.J. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Did you get a chance to checkout the complete agenda for Lyophilization USA? A value-packed brochure with top pharma companies joining, including GSK, Tempris, Shire, Takeda Vaccines, Johnson & Johnson and more, who will be presenting a vast range of topics and issues within freeze-drying.

A particular topic in freeze-drying, is the great importance of optimizing a freeze-drying cycle, as it aims to reduce cycle times and costs while increasing product quality. Mathematical modeling comes as a tool to help better understand the process variables, and consequently aid optimization studies.

Hear more from Melissa Lash, Scientist, Drug Product Development from Johnson & Johnson at Lyophilization USA, as she presents: 'Optimization of Primary Drying Cycles using Mathematical Modelling.'

This will involve assessing the variables of product properties, to the development of optimized cycles and scale-up strategies, presented to you by one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

Further information is available at: www.lyophilization-usa.com/prl5

For those looking to attend there is currently a $100 early-bird saving.

SMi Presents the 3rd Annual Conference on…

Lyophilization USA

Date: November 16th – 17th 2017

Location: Iselin, New Jersey

Website: www.lyophilization-usa.com/prl5

Sponsored by: SCHOTT | TEMPRIS | W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276048
Tags:Lyophilization, Lyophilisation, Freeze Drying
Industry:Science
Location:Iselin - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
