Johnson & Johnson Presents the Great Importance of Mathematical Modeling in Freeze-Drying
A particular topic in freeze-drying, is the great importance of optimizing a freeze-drying cycle, as it aims to reduce cycle times and costs while increasing product quality. Mathematical modeling comes as a tool to help better understand the process variables, and consequently aid optimization studies.
Hear more from Melissa Lash, Scientist, Drug Product Development from Johnson & Johnson at Lyophilization USA, as she presents: 'Optimization of Primary Drying Cycles using Mathematical Modelling.'
This will involve assessing the variables of product properties, to the development of optimized cycles and scale-up strategies, presented to you by one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.
For those looking to attend there is currently a $100 early-bird saving.
SMi Presents the 3rd Annual Conference on…
Lyophilization USA
Date: November 16th – 17th 2017
Location: Iselin, New Jersey
Sponsored by: SCHOTT | TEMPRIS | W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC
