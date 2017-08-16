News By Tag
HostSoch Independence Day Sale India 2017: .Free Domain Forever + 30% OFF on Hosting
This Independence day sale is going to be an another great offer. You can buy any Shared Linux hosting plan and Windows hosting plan at Flat 30% OFF on any billing term + You will get one Lifetime Free .COM or .IN Domain.
About HostSoch:
HostSoch is an Indian Web Hosting Company that provides a range of best web hosting like Shared Linux & Windows hosting, CMS hosting like WordPresss hosting, Magento hosting, Domain services, Security services like SSL Certificates & SiteLocks, Dedicated servers and more. HostSoch has stable servers in US for a better response of 99.9% server uptime than other Indian hosting providers. HostSoch is highly popular for the Affordable services and Dedicated friendly support it provides. It has an award-winning support team who are dedicated 24/7 to solve all your web hosting related issues in no time.
How to Get Use HostSoch Independence 2017 Offer :
• Go to HostSoch Page - https://www.hostsoch.in and select your required plan.
• To Get the free domain offer- Choose your desired domain associated with respective plan and proceed further.(Note:
• To get 25% Discount- Enter the coupon (FREEDOM30) during checkout and proceed to Cart.
• Make the payment using the Payment method supported.
Note: This Offer Is Valid till August 16th, 2017.
Why HostSoch best?
HostSoch provides everything that is required to setup your website at a very cheapest rate with full support. Below are some key features provided by Hostsoch that makes them best from the rest.
LifeTime Free Domain:
You get a Lifetime .COM or .IN domain with any Shared hosting hosting pack you buy(except the STARTER plan).
LifeTime Free Domain Privacy protection:
You get Lifetime free domain privacy protection for all of your domain names registered with HostSoch. (Only ICANN eligible domains)
1-Click Installer:
You don't need to Pay for development there are various CMS softwares like WordPress, Magento, Joomla and other 300+ softwares that you can install in just one click through softaculous one click installer.
Advanced Security:
HostSoch Offers you best grade of security that helps you to save data from theft, hacked and prevent you from any attacks.
Instant Hosting account Setup:
HostSoch activates your account instantly immediate after the payment and you can start using the products and services instantly.
Same Renewal Price:
Unlike other hosting providers HostSoch doesn't increase the renewal prices on any services they offer. The renewal prices would same as Introductory prices displayed on the Hostsoch.in website.
24/7 Dedicated Technical Support:
HostSoch technical support is available 24/7 Round the Clock. At any time you can seek their support and get your issue fixed with no time.
Contact HostSoch:
Visit HostSoch Website - https://www.hostsoch.in
Email: sales@hostsoch.in
Ph:+91 9740425153
Contact
Contact: Mr. Danesh
Account Manager at HostSoch
9740425153
***@hostsoch.in
