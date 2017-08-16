 
HostSoch Independence Day Sale India 2017: .Free Domain Forever + 30% OFF on Hosting

This Independence day sale is going to be an another great offer. You can buy any Shared Linux hosting plan and Windows hosting plan at Flat 30% OFF on any billing term + You will get one Lifetime Free .COM or .IN Domain.
 
 
FREEDOM30
FREEDOM30
 
BENGALURU, India - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- HostSoch is an India's Leading Web hosting Or Domain Name company, continuously offering many great Offers on Domains and web hosting. On this India's 71th Year of Independence celebration 2017,  HostSoch proudly announces 30% Off on all the Shared Linux hosting and Windows hosting plans + Lifetime Free domain name as usual. This Independence day 2017 sale is going to be an another great offer. You can buy any Shared Linux hosting plan and Windows hosting plan at Flat 30% OFF on any billing term + You will get one Lifetime Free .COM or .IN Domain associated with respective plan.

About HostSoch:

HostSoch is an Indian Web Hosting Company that provides a range of best web hosting like Shared Linux & Windows hosting, CMS hosting like WordPresss hosting, Magento hosting, Domain services, Security services like SSL Certificates & SiteLocks, Dedicated servers and more. HostSoch has stable servers in US for a better response of 99.9% server uptime than other Indian hosting providers. HostSoch is highly popular for the Affordable services and Dedicated friendly support it provides. It has an award-winning support team who are dedicated 24/7 to solve all your web hosting related issues in no time.

How to Get Use HostSoch Independence 2017 Offer :

• Go to HostSoch Page - https://www.hostsoch.in and select your required plan.
• To Get the free domain offer- Choose your desired domain associated with respective plan and proceed further.(Note: The Domain fee will be waived in Cart at the end)
• To get 25% Discount- Enter the coupon (FREEDOM30) during checkout and proceed to Cart.
• Make the payment using the Payment method supported.

Note:  This Offer Is Valid till August 16th, 2017.

Why HostSoch best?

HostSoch provides everything that is required to setup your website at a very cheapest rate with full support. Below are some key features provided by Hostsoch that makes them best from the rest.

LifeTime Free Domain:

You get a Lifetime .COM or .IN domain with any Shared hosting hosting pack you buy(except the STARTER plan).

LifeTime Free Domain Privacy protection:

You get Lifetime free domain privacy protection for all of your domain names registered with HostSoch. (Only ICANN eligible domains)

1-Click Installer:

You don't need to Pay for development there are various CMS softwares like WordPress, Magento, Joomla and other 300+ softwares that you can install in just one click through softaculous one click installer.

Advanced Security:

HostSoch Offers you best grade of security that helps you to save data from theft, hacked and prevent you from any attacks.

Instant Hosting account Setup:

HostSoch activates your account instantly immediate after the payment and you can start using the products and services instantly.

Same Renewal Price:

Unlike other hosting providers HostSoch doesn't increase the renewal prices on any services they offer. The renewal prices would same as Introductory prices displayed on the Hostsoch.in website.

24/7 Dedicated Technical Support:

HostSoch technical support is available 24/7 Round the Clock. At any time you can seek their support and get your issue fixed with no time.

Contact HostSoch:
Visit HostSoch Website - https://www.hostsoch.in
Email: sales@hostsoch.in
Ph:+91 9740425153

Contact
Contact: Mr. Danesh
Account Manager at HostSoch
9740425153
***@hostsoch.in
