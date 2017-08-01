 
Banks R & L Hiring: Leading Party Equipment Hiring Services

 
 
Listed Under

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Banks R & L Hiring is a South African Company based in Paarden Eiland, CapeTown, which specialises in hiring equipment for various occasions like parties, weddings, etc. Formed after the merger of two separate companies, Hiring Supply Banks and R & L Hiring, their main aim is to provide the strategic support and supply structures by using their diverse and experienced staff members and the finest quality of stock items.

Reasons to hire this service
Banks R & L Hiring can cater to all types of events satisfactorily, whether it requires a certain level of style and finesse, or needs to accommodate a large number of guests. You can use their services for a theme-based party or a simple one. They have an impressive collection of party décor and equipment like crockery, cocktail-ware, cutlery, decorations, glassware and much more, catering to almost every event and occasion.

1. Time management: Banks R & L Hiring believes in the saying that "time is money" and takes the necessary steps to ensure that no task is delayed. Everything from arranging for the right equipment, staff, and other logistical requirements are handled by them in the most efficient manner possible. As time management is a crucial element in the party-planning industry, it is best to go with a tried and tested service.

2. Planning a party: The vision for a party is important for a service provider. Individuals often get confused and make some wrong choices while going through suggestions and options. Banks R & L Hiring can immediately grasp exactly what you have in mind for the party and the rest of yourexpectations and demands. They successfully envision the requirements of their clients and properly guide them through the whole process.

3. A wide range of options: Banks R & L Hiring has worked with diverse clients with different tastes and requirements. From handling all-white themed events to colourful parties, their catalogue has several options to cater to different tastes. They now have enough stock equipment to handle any occasion.

For more information about their products and services, you can visit their website here: http://banksrl.co.za/

About The Company
Banks R & L Hiring was established back in 1999 after the merger of the aforementioned Hiring Supply Banks and R & L Hiring. They have been in the business for over 75 years in total, by delivering prompt and efficient services to its clients.

Contact
31 Section St, Paarden Eiland
Cape Town, 7405
(021) 510 - 7011
info@banksrl.com
Source:banksrl.co.za
Email:***@banksrl.com
