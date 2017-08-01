News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
An Incredible Desert Safari at Dubai
Dubai is the best place to do the desert safari. Almost every day, more than 500 tourists came here just to do the desert safari.
It is a fantastic place to drive cars and a playground for children. Dubai is a beautiful place to visit, and its desert safari must be done once in a life time when having a trip to Dubai. The best offers are always available for the tourists' planning for a journey at Dubai desert safari.
All the services/facilities are readily available to the visitors. The pick and drop facilities, your food, your clothing required to wear in the desert all are easily accessible. Morning desert safari in Dubai is the most preferred by the tourists and especially for those visitors who love to see the sunrise in the morning. But we also offer packages for the evening and overnight desert safari. The packages are cheap and affordable. Don't worry, all facilities given to you will be according to your budget.
Besides desert safari, tourists are also offered packages of city tours, dinner cruises, fishing trips as well as many other tours in Dubai. The visitors can spend the most beautiful moments of their life, can share lifetime memories with their friends and much more only at Dubai desert safari. The packages are available according to the tourists that suit them best. All the demands of customers are fulfilled, and our customers are always satisfied with our services. Check out the packages at http://www.ammartours.com/
One of the famous desert safaris is the evening desert safari which is known for the exotic views of the sunset in Dubai. Similarly, in the morning desert safari, the cool breeze, the freshness of the air gives so much relaxation to your mind, body, and soul. And what to say about the fantastic view of the sunrise in the morning. The blue sky wears the sheet of yellow, orange and red colors which is just amazing to see. Tourists get so attracted to morning and evening desert safari that they also book the tickets for overnight desert safari. It allows visitors to witness the entire sky in its wilderness.
The view of the whole sky at night is just fantastic. It is so amazing that one must not go from Dubai without having the overnight desert safari. In each of the Desert safaris, tourists enjoy a unique experience and can get the real feel of what real life is.
Besides all this, Dubai Desert safari also includes some activities for the tourists such as camel riding, dance shows, BBQ dinners, sand boarding, henna painting, etc. The 4*4 vehicles are also available for the visitors to land safely into the wild desert. There are also experienced drivers who handle the desert safari and are given enough training to drive on desert sands safely."
Our services are available 24x7, and also pre-booking services are also available. Visit us at http://www.ammartours.com for any suggestions or feedback from our customers is always welcomed. Our top priority is customer satisfaction. Our happiness relies upon customer's happiness
Contact
Mohammed Rajeh
***@ammartours.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse