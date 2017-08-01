News By Tag
GroupBC awarded ISO/ IEC 27001:2013 certification for Information Management Security System
GroupBC (registered as Business Collaborator Ltd) is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the ISO/ IEC 27001:2013 certification, demonstrating a systematic and secure approach to managing customer and company data and information
"Data security has always been critical to our customers because of the high-profile nature of many of their projects, and it's become an increasing requirement to demonstrate our capabilities through a recognised accreditation"
"As we have grown very rapidly within the past 24 months, formal protocols and processes are more important than ever. This investment has also set the foundation for our future expansion plans in addition to assuring our customers of our ongoing commitment to security."
GroupBC provides and supports document management and project collaboration through a cloud based Common Data Environment to customers in the construction related public and private sectors.
For more information, visit https://www.groupbc.com
