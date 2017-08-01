 
Industry News





GroupBC awarded ISO/ IEC 27001:2013 certification for Information Management Security System

GroupBC (registered as Business Collaborator Ltd) is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the ISO/ IEC 27001:2013 certification, demonstrating a systematic and secure approach to managing customer and company data and information
 
READING, England - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- ISO 27001 is a global security standard that sets out requirements for an Information Management System. GroupBC were independently assessed by BSI against the standards showing their commitment to quality, security, and continuous improvement.

"Data security has always been critical to our customers because of the high-profile nature of many of their projects, and it's become an increasing requirement to demonstrate our capabilities through a recognised accreditation", commented GroupBC CEO, Sanjeev Shah.  "Although the business has previously been through the accreditation with its former owner, we felt it needed to revisit the accreditation from a blank canvas ensuring we had our customers' interest at the centre of its policies.

"As we have grown very rapidly within the past 24 months, formal protocols and processes are more important than ever.  This investment has also set the foundation for our future expansion plans in addition to assuring our customers of our ongoing commitment to security."

GroupBC provides and supports document management and project collaboration through a cloud based Common Data Environment to customers in the construction related public and private sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.groupbc.com
