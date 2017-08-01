 
Industry News





The Indian Commodity Exchange to initiate diamond futures trading from today

ICEX to start mock trading for first-ever diamond futures from Monday, Session will begin from noon, with a pre-open session extending a maximum of 20 minutes. The mock trading session will continue till 7 pm.
 
INDORE, India - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) launches mock sessions for diamond futures trading on its platform from today, 7 August 2017. The ICEX, anchored by Reliance Capital, is expected to start regular trading by this month end.

The ICEX said in its statement that it is launching mock trading sessions from 7 to 11 August, so as to help traders and investors accelerate for the actual trading, which is expected to start towards the end of August or first week of September.

The sessions will start from 12.00 hours today, with the pre-open session extending from 12.10 to 12.20 pm. The mock trading session will then start at 12.20 pm until 7.00 pm.

The mock sessions will enable participants from across the diamond industry, which includes traders, wholesalers, brokers, retailers and jewelers and so on to utilize the platform as an effective tool of hedging their physical trades.

Reliance Capital is the largest investor in the exchange. The Indian Commodity Exchange is promoted by a blend of public/private partnership comprising PSUs, MMTC, Indian Potash, Kribhco and IDFC Bank, among others. It is said, the Reliance Group is able to understand the issues related to the diamond industry and gone for offering the solution. The launch of diamond futures trading would help them to manage price risk in better way.

Source:Money Maker Research
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Indian Commodity Exchange, Dimond Future, Reliance Capital
Industry:Finance
Location:Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India
