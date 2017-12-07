 
Norwegian Armed Forces to provide tips on utilizing various digital channels and content strategies

 
 
Visit www.militarysocialmedia.com/prlog for more info
 
LONDON, England - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group has announced that Harald Kvam, Digital Editor of the Norwegian Armed Forces Media Center, will return to speak at the 7th Social Media within the Defence & Military Sector conference in London this December.

Harald oversees the production of the NAF's Media Center. They are currently working on a project that will allow audience to immerse themselves in topics and explore what the NAF does around the country and the globe.

Speaking to SMi Group in an interview, Harald says "Our main goal is recruiting for the NAF but also building awareness and reputation."

Harald's presentation will explore ways to utilize different digital channels and content strategies for maximum effect.

When asked about recent sector-specific social media developments, Brad says video is the "obvious answer".

"But it´s not that simple," he says. "Video alone cannot solve many of our main goals, for instance recruiting the best people. I believe we must use a blend of content and more importantly a blend of platforms to get maximum effect."

The full interview is available to view in the Download Centre at www.militarysocialmedia.com/prlog.

Other presentations at the conference will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations led by experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation such as Cobham, Fujitsu and Saab.

The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Project Cirrus showcased Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.

Further information, including a full line-up and conference agenda, is available at www.militarysocialmedia.com/prlog.

For more updates on the conference, follow SMi Group on @smigroupdefence and join the conversation using #milsocialmedia on Twitter.

For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
