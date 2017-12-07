News By Tag
Norwegian Armed Forces to provide tips on utilizing various digital channels and content strategies
Harald oversees the production of the NAF's Media Center. They are currently working on a project that will allow audience to immerse themselves in topics and explore what the NAF does around the country and the globe.
Speaking to SMi Group in an interview, Harald says "Our main goal is recruiting for the NAF but also building awareness and reputation."
Harald's presentation will explore ways to utilize different digital channels and content strategies for maximum effect.
When asked about recent sector-specific social media developments, Brad says video is the "obvious answer".
"But it´s not that simple," he says. "Video alone cannot solve many of our main goals, for instance recruiting the best people. I believe we must use a blend of content and more importantly a blend of platforms to get maximum effect."
Other presentations at the conference will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations led by experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation such as Cobham, Fujitsu and Saab.
The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Project Cirrus showcased Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.
Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
