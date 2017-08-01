 
Fossil Launches New Watches For Men and Women

Fossil, a leading manufacturer of watches in India has recently launched a new range of watches for men and women in India. These watches have been designed keeping in sync with the preferences of people who follow fashion trends with deep interest.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Fossil, a leading manufacturer of watches in India has recently launched a new range of watches for men and women in India. These watches have been designed keeping in sync with the preferences of people who follow fashion trends with deep interest. The new collection of Fossil watches that form a part of this collection have been designed with meticulous precision to meet the expectations of today's wearers. The Everyday watches which form a part of this category come with interesting features such as Knox dual time movement. They are water resistant and therefore can be used in any type of weather condition.

These watches have a horological design and come with a tonneau or barrel-shaped case. They have a dual time functionality and a classic Roman numeral as a 12-hour marker. The watches have two time zones and are equipped with a Quartz dial. Apart from local time, they also show the time in another time zone with an additional hour hand which has a 24-hour mode.

Some of the watches are equipped with a second sub-dial which has Greenwich Mean Time. The strap of the watches is made from high-quality leather and is therefore soft and is pleasing to the eyes. They have an interchangeable design and come with a depth rating of 5 ATM. These watches are wearable around household sinks and are suitable for use while swimming in pools which have shallow water. However, they are not suitable to wear while bathing, scuba diving or snorkeling.

The Sport Watches are suitable for individuals who are looking for models Fossil watch for men and women which have a classic look. They have a quartz chronograph movement and come with a strap which is made from high-quality leather. These watches are multifunctional and have three different dials. Each of these dials show the hours, minutes and seconds. The use of new materials and accents make the timepieces suitable to wear on formal occasions and also on a daily basis.

On the other hand, the Smartwatches are ideal for people who love timepieces which come with ultramodern features. These watches come with an in-built fitness tracker and show a wide range of notifications such as alarm clock, calendar alerts, alert apps, multiple time zones, email, text and social media. Users can personalize their dial, control the music and make use of LED flashlights. These watches are Google Maps enabled and come with an interchangeable watch band.

The watches have been created using high-quality stainless steel and are equipped with a tech-savvy dial which has touch screen functionality such as Android Wear ™ 2.0which has interactive dials, customized watch faces, user-friendly messaging and automatic tracking of time. They are compatible with phones which operate using Android™ 4.3+ or iPhone 5/iOS 9+. The supported features however tend to vary with platform. They have an estimated battery life of 24 hours. Using the in-built tracking feature, users can keep a track of their steps, distance and amount of calories burnt.

About The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique:

The Prime –Luxury Watch Boutique has been operated by the largest chain of luxury watch boutiques in India for more than 25 years. The coveted brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and many have enriched the offerings of the watch boutique for decades.

To know more, visit  https://www.theprimewatches.com/shop-online/fossil.html

Contact Details:

Prime Retail India Limited

Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm):  +91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344

Email: info@primewatchworld.com

Website: http://www.theprimewatches.com

