OceanFax 3.0 End of life- OceanFax 3.0 End of life

August 2017
OceanFax 3.0 End of life

 
KWUN TONG, Hong Kong - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- OceanX, the leading enterprise information management and delivery solution provider, today announced that its best-selling and award-winning product, OceanFax Fax Server version 5.0 SP1 has been released to international reseller network. Therefore, the old version such as 1.8, 2.0 and 3.0 will be end of support. Clients using OceanFax version 1.8, 2.0 and 3.0 are welcome to upgrade to the latest version of 5.0 SP1.

The latest version 5.0 SP1 includes many new features such as Production Messaging, OCR Auto-Faxing, SAP Certification, TenderBox, Self-defined Interface, Web Manager, Dashboard Monitoring, Barcode Generator, Overlay Template, Searchable PDF, Watermark, Universal Connector and Mobile Server. OceanFax version 5.0 SP1 is designed to improve the production fax and office automation. With OceanFax 5.0 SP1, customers can save abundant cost caused by various paper-driven and manual works, streamlining work process and improving total work production.

For inquiries about the version update, please check the latest support lifecycle, visit http://www.oceanfax.com/support_lifecycle.asp for details, or please contact OceanX's local distributor.

Gina Cheng
***@oceanfax.com
Source:OceanX Technology Ltd
Email:***@oceanfax.com Email Verified
