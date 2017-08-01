OceanFax 3.0 End of life- OceanFax 3.0 End of life

News By Tag
The latest version 5.0 SP1 includes many new features such as Production Messaging, OCR Auto-Faxing, SAP Certification, TenderBox, Self-defined Interface, Web Manager, Dashboard Monitoring, Barcode Generator, Overlay Template, Searchable PDF, Watermark, Universal Connector and Mobile Server. OceanFax version 5.0 SP1 is designed to improve the production fax and office automation. With OceanFax 5.0 SP1, customers can save abundant cost caused by various paper-driven and manual works, streamlining work process and improving total work production.
For inquiries about the version update, please check the latest support lifecycle, visit http://www.oceanfax.com/
