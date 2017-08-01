News By Tag
Quicklink Remote Communicator to make European debut at IBC 2017
The Quicklink Remote Communicator allows you to stream video and audio to a web browser and return audio and video or audio only in real time, full duplex with ultra-low delay. The return feed can be received at the studio using a Quicklink Server for output via SDI or NDI.
The solution can be used to create ad hoc ultra-low delay video/audio contributions from any device using a web browser, easily share high quality return video to a remote user or integrate ultra-low delay audio commentary into your workflow.
The Remote Communicator is a 19-inch 2U rack mounted system that is specifically designed for live transmission with its high availability option. The dual power supply, raided swappable front loading drives and system monitoring with alert notification via SMS/SNMP/email offers complete piece of mind.
The Remote Communicator solution is controlled and managed by the Quicklink Communicator Portal (QCP), the QCP provides complete management of all remote users and enables administrators to create users and oversee server status and availability.
The Quicklink Remote Communicator solution is also available for mobile and tablet, allowing you to contribute live video and audio or audio only directly from your iOS or Android device. The Quicklink Remote Communicator iOS app allows you to configure the bitrate and resolution of streams, chat live with administrators, and record, store and send content.
The Remote Communicator will be shown at IBC 2017, RAI Amsterdam (Hall 3, stand B30) from 15-19 September. Visit the Quicklink stand to see the solution in action. To book an appointment for a demonstration of the Remote Communicator, click here (http://quicklink.tv/
For more information regarding Quicklink Remote Communicator, speak to a member of the sales department on +44 1792 720880 or email sales@quicklink.tv.
About Quicklink
Quicklink are one of the leading global provider for cost effective, high quality broadcast solutions in the fields of news, sport, entertainment and corporate media. Quicklink provides over 400 TV stations with software and hardware IP solutions for the transmission of live and edited video. Quicklink's solutions are the best available for achieving superb video and audio quality from low speed connections up to high speed HD. IEC Telecom Group is a strategic investor in Quicklink. The IEC Telecom Group is a satellite Communications Official International Service Provider for Thuraya, Inmarsat, Iridium Networks and Vsat.
