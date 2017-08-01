News By Tag
Adaption of Telematics Technology to Revolutionize Employee Transportation
Challenges in managing Employee Transportation:
Managing the operations of Corporate Employee transportation (http://www.suntelematics.com/
Some of the pain areas in managing transport operations are Aligning the vehicles as per shift time, Deviation in Transport Process by the vendor, Optimising the number of routes, Low seat utilisation, Billing and Accounting errors, Verification and validation of MIS reports and most importantly, employee's concerns like Safety issues, longer travel duration, frequent changes in the roster and unscheduled trips.
How Mobile Technology serves as a Telematics solution:
'Telematics' - An essential tool, that has come a long way from its impressive inception in military operations in saving lives, to its growing capabilities on a large-scale civilian reach with variations and new features being added frequently. As telematics technology continues to evolve in its usage, we can witness increased personalisation, greater interactivity and enhanced connectivity between all the parties involved. This means transport services will benefit from better, faster and more relevant data from their vehicles, providing greater functional awareness leading to more cost-effective operation for businesses.
Today, instead of simple track and trace, companies are adapting to advanced Telematics Technology using mobile apps for their Transport Management System (http://www.suntelematics.com/
Why Adapt to Telematics Technology?
The primary goal of companies is to save time and money. Telematics technology is transforming cabs into smarter, safer and well-connected vehicles. The next-gen telematics applications conveniently provide Transport Operators with visibility and insights of their transport operations, enabling them to increase profits and performance, reduce fuel cost and carbon emissions, efficient routing and scheduling, automation of documenting the records, prevents unauthorized usage of vehicles, increased employee safety and better customer service. So, wait no more! Adapt to the latest Telematics Technology now and efficiently scale-up your business.
For more information about Employee Transportation Solutions (http://www.suntelematics.com/
