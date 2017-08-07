News By Tag
Hip Hop Artist Yung Nova Launches New Album Release Produced by DJ Lico
Producer and engineer DJ Lico shared this about working with Yung Nova on the project. "Yung Nova is an amazing artist and I am proud to work with him on the release of this new album. Real lyrics. Real music. I would say this about the experience. Discipline will take you further than intelligence, but when you combine them both, there's no limits to your achievements."
"I want to thank DJ Lico and our team for supporting my vision for my movement and the message that I'm trying to put out to people. If you can close your eyes and imagine, then you can make anything happen," says Hip Hop recording artist, Yung Nova.
"Let the Street Eat 2" is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major outlets on Monday, August 7.
Check out Yung Nova on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/
For more information, please visit:
Yung Nova
www.YungNovaMusic.com
Instagram @YungNova1
Twitter @yungnova01
DJ Lico
www.DJLico.com
Instagram: @Dj_Lico
Twitter:@iamlico
www.SoundCloud.com/
Media Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
info@awjplatinum.com
