Hip Hop Artist Yung Nova Launches New Album Release Produced by DJ Lico

 
 
Yung Nova
Yung Nova
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Last Batallion Records is set to officially release the new album of Hip Hop recording artist, Yung Nova. "Let the Street Eat 2" has 11 original tracks and is produced by DJ Lico.  The new album features the lead singles "So Much on My Mind" featuring J Stone and "Somethin Bout U" featuring Mann.

Producer and engineer DJ Lico shared this about working with Yung Nova on the project. "Yung Nova is an amazing artist and I am proud to work with him on the release of this new album. Real lyrics. Real music. I would say this about the experience. Discipline will take you further than intelligence, but when you combine them both, there's no limits to your achievements."

"I want to thank DJ Lico and our team for supporting my vision for my movement and the message that I'm trying to put out to people. If you can close your eyes and imagine, then you can make anything happen," says Hip Hop recording artist, Yung Nova.

"Let the Street Eat 2" is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major outlets on Monday, August 7.

Check out Yung Nova on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/71U55Vojl4LYdYljOWHEge


For more information, please visit:

Yung Nova

www.YungNovaMusic.com

Instagram @YungNova1

Twitter @yungnova01

DJ Lico

www.DJLico.com

Instagram: @Dj_Lico

Twitter:@iamlico

www.SoundCloud.com/dj-lico-2

Media Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
info@awjplatinum.com
