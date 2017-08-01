Itamar Makes Friends: A Children's Story Of Jewish Brotherhood

"The book is a great jumping off point for discussions about bullying and about differences between people who turn out to be not quite so different after all." -The Jewish Book Council

Contact

Gefen Publishing House

025380247

info@gefenpublishing.com Gefen Publishing House025380247

End

-- Eight year old Itamar lives on a yishuv, small villiage in Israel. He loves to milk goats, shear sheep, and most of all to play soccer. When he goes to visit his cousins in the big city, he meets boys who are totally different from him- or are they?"The illustrations, by S. Kim Glassman, are lively and adorable, and if my five-year-old grandson is any judge of successful children's literature, after having the story read to him three times, he tucked the book under his pillow at night so it would be the first thing he would read upon awakening.""The divide between Israeli "city kids" and "country kids" may have a political nuance slightly different than the same divide in other places. This is handled subtly and delicately and does not get in the way of the truly universal message of the story, that having an open mind and a willingness to get to know someone who acts or dresses differently benefits all."