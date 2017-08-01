Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Puts Up an Impressive Show At Liwa Ajman Dates Festival 2017

The culinary team from Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel delighted visitors to Liwa Ajman Dates Festival 2017

-- The culinary team from Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel delighted visitors to Liwa Ajman Dates Festival 2017 with their irresistible and innovative creations. The award-winning chefs presented a variety of delectable delicacies prepared using the finest quality of gourmet dates provided by Bateel. The Liwa Ajman Dates Festival was held from 2to 4August at the Emirates Hospitality Centre to celebrate the harvest season of "Ratab" and included more than 50 pavilions displaying various varieties of local dates.Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, said, "Ajman Liwa Dates Festival, organized under the kind patronage of His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, presented a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to discover a vast selection of dates. We were proud to participate in this amazing initiative aimed at celebrating and promoting local heritage and culture. Events such as these are the perfect tool to drive tourism to Ajman and raise awareness about the UAE's rich traditions."Besides the finest dates and Emirati hospitality, the fourth edition of the Liwa Ajman Dates Festival gave visitors a chance to enjoy many other interesting and fun-filled activities including cooking competitions, kids' corner and educative workshops."About Bahi Ajman Palace HotelBahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport. Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility. A magical experience awaits you here.