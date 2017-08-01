News By Tag
"Hello! Uncle Not Machine!" Spotlights the Plight of Singapore Security Guards in Video Parody
Produced by leading local security company Ademco Security Group, the video follows uncle James See Beh Xiong through the regular monotony of his daily grind as a security guard. A job that he took up "because the government encourages us not to retire early", poor uncle complains about having to work 12 hours a day, six days a week and the strain of walking up and down buildings during his regular foot patrols. Not only does he have to endure public ridicule, he often finds himself also having to deal with non-security related issues such as providing bus directions, parking cars and being the lost and found centre for mummies, wallets and even girlfriends!
An unexpected job restructuring finds him in a new technology-enabled security role where he uses his "skill instead of his sweat" managing building security through real-time remote audio and video monitoring, reporting and video analytics.
Mr Patrick Lim, Director, Group Sales and Marketing, Ademco Security Group said: "The reason we produced this video was to change the outdated public and industry mindset
about the role of security guards, which has traditionally seen as a low pay and low valued job. In doing so, we wanted to show how security personnel could be trained to take on higher skilled technology driven duties to improve the quality, coverage and consistency of security in Singapore."
Since the launch of "Hello! Uncle Not Machine!" on 24 July 2017 on Facebook, the video has to date garnered more than 400,000 views and more than 3,000 likes across all social media platforms at the time of writing.
It has also attracted a number of comments from viewers including "James See Beh Xiong now shld change name to James See Beh Shiok," from Guo Xiongwei (Unscrambled's Facebook) and "Toby, great video! Good approach from the perspective of the security guard! from Roseline Guey-Er Yew (Ademco Security's Facebook).
Conceptualised by Ademco Security Group, the three-minute video was produced by local production house Voodoo Communications.
