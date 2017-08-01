 
News By Tag
* Car Maintenance Dubai
* Auto Repair Shop
* Car Mechanic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Al Quoz
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321

Premier Car Care Offers Free AC Checkup and Discounted Gas Refill for Jaguar and Land Rover

This season, Premier Car Care offers Jaguar and Land Rover owners a chance to get a FREE AC checkup and huge discounts on gas refill and AC cleaning.
 
 
PCC Offers Free AC Check Up and Discounted Gas Ref
PCC Offers Free AC Check Up and Discounted Gas Ref
AL QUOZ, UAE - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- In efforts to bring out the best in its customers' drive this season, Premier Car Care, one of the leading service centers for luxury cars in Dubai, is offering another great sizzling summer promotion. Customers who book their Jaguar or Land Rover for a service will automatically be entitled to receive a free AC checkup and discounts on gas refill and AC cleaning.

Some of the tell-tale signs that the AC needs repair are the presence of leaks, humming or rattling noises when the AC is turned on, and warm air and unpleasant odors coming out of the vents. Upon detection of these issues, Premier's service team will carry out the necessary procedures to ensure the comfort of both the driver and passengers on every journey.

The workshop's promotion is valid only from August 1 to September 1, so car owners are advised to hurry in booking a service before the long Eid weekend drives occur.

###

Premier Car Care is one of the most reputable service centers in the region, which specializes in European luxury cars. To avail its latest promotion, call 04 339 4770 or visit http://premier-carcare.com/car-care-dubai.

Contact
Premier Car Care
+971 4 339 4770
***@premier-carcare.com
End
Source:
Email:***@premier-carcare.com
Tags:Car Maintenance Dubai, Auto Repair Shop, Car Mechanic
Industry:Automotive
Location:Al Quoz - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Premier Car Care PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share