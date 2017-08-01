News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Premier Car Care Offers Free AC Checkup and Discounted Gas Refill for Jaguar and Land Rover
This season, Premier Car Care offers Jaguar and Land Rover owners a chance to get a FREE AC checkup and huge discounts on gas refill and AC cleaning.
Some of the tell-tale signs that the AC needs repair are the presence of leaks, humming or rattling noises when the AC is turned on, and warm air and unpleasant odors coming out of the vents. Upon detection of these issues, Premier's service team will carry out the necessary procedures to ensure the comfort of both the driver and passengers on every journey.
The workshop's promotion is valid only from August 1 to September 1, so car owners are advised to hurry in booking a service before the long Eid weekend drives occur.
###
Premier Car Care is one of the most reputable service centers in the region, which specializes in European luxury cars. To avail its latest promotion, call 04 339 4770 or visit http://premier-
Contact
Premier Car Care
+971 4 339 4770
***@premier-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse