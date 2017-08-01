News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
In Step Podiatry - Caring for Your Feet in Ballarat
You are on your feet for 6 or more hours; you have discolored or thick nails; you have pain in your feet or lower legs; you have diabetes; you find it difficult to get shoes that fit properly; you have hard skin or calluses on your feet;
You are on your feet for 6 or more hours; you have discolored or thick nails; you have pain in your feet or lower legs; you have diabetes; you find it difficult to get shoes that fit properly; you have hard skin or calluses on your feet; or you suffer from ongoing foot pain.
We have good news for you. Already opened its doors In Step Podiatry clinic at Ballarat, a clinic exclusively dedicated to the care of your feet.
Gabrielle Hickman is excited to be bringing her expertise and brand new clinic to Ballarat and surrounding areas. She is Bachelor of Podiatry, Title earned in 2011 at La Trobe University. She has worked in the public and private sector in both the UK and Melbourne. Gabrielle has a special interest in nail surgery, biomechanics, and diabetic foot care.
In Step Podiatry clinic treats people of all ages, however commonly adults are more likely to have ongoing issues with their feet.
Also, they are a specialist in Sports injuries. "we think it's important to keep you on your feet and pain-free whilst you are participating in all types of sports. Sports injuries such as shin splints, rolled ankles, tendonitis, and tight muscles can all have an impact on your ability to continue playing or participating in your favorite sports," said Gabrielle.
At In Step Podiatry clinic, they can use the tailor made exercise programs or be stretching and be strengthening regimes to ensure you can return to sports pain-free. They provide a comprehensive assessment, diagnosis and utilize many different treatment modalities to ensure you can return sooner to practice your sport.
"We're trained in dry needling which helps increase blood flow to tissues and to release muscle trigger points. Also, we can mobilize the foot and ankle joints which help to restore range of motion to a joint and can help with pain associated with bunions," Gabrielle ended up saying.
About In Step Podiatry clinic at Ballarat
The clinic has been providing a high-quality specialized service to the people of Ballarat for 2 years. It is located in 1/520 Mair St. Ballarat Central VIC 3350. Australia. But if you prefer, you can book Online ( https://in-step-
Contact
In Step Podiatry
***@insteppodiatry.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse