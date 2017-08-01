 
News By Tag
* Liquid Silicone Rubber Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Seattle
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321


Liquid Silicone Rubber Market - Global Industry Insights,and Opportunity Analysis, 2016–2024

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Liquid Silicone Rubber Market

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Seattle - Washington - US

SEATTLE - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Liquid Silicone Rubber is defined as an elastomer of silicone that also contains hydrogen, carbon, and oxygen. Silicone rubber is available as one or two-part polymers and comprises fillers to improve properties and reduce costs. Silicone rubber is stable, non-reactive, and resistant to extreme environments and temperatures. It can be used in a wide range of products, including food storage products, textiles, footwear, electronics, and medical devices, among others. This is mainly attributed to its advantageous properties and ease of manufacturing. One of the major factors driving growth of liquid silicone rubber market is increasing demand for electronics. Silicon rubber finds wide application in the healthcare industry and thus, rampant growth of this sector across the globe is further fueling demand for liquid silicone rubber. However, stringent regulations pertaining to use of liquid silicone rubber in medical devices is expected to hamper growth of liquid silicone rubber industry over the forecast period (2016–2024). Therefore, the liquid silicone rubber market is expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Request Sample of Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sa...

Rising aging population to drive growth of liquid silicone rubber market

The growing healthcare industry and increasing aging population are expected to be major factors driving demand for liquid silicone rubber in the near future. Demand for liquid silicone rubber is also expected to augment due to burgeoning growth of the electronics sector. Furthermore, automotive sector is also projected to contribute to increase in demand for liquid silicone rubber over the forecast period. Stringent regulations pertaining to specifications of using liquid silicone rubber in medical devices is expected to be one of the major restraining factors for growth of liquid silicone rubber market. Demand for transparent liquid silicone rubber in optical applications is expected to increase, thus creating lucrative opportunity for manufacturers in terms of revenue.

Healthcare sector to contribute major share in the liquid silicone rubber market

The global market can be segmented on the basis of application into the following:

Automotive components and parts

Medical devices

Home appliances

Consumer goods

Cosmetics

Others

The global market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry into the following:

Automotive and aerospace

Healthcare

Electrical and electronics

Personal care

Building and construction

Others

The global market can be categorized on the basis of region into the following:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Africa

Middle East

Regional Outlook

North America was the largest market for liquid silicone rubber in 2015. This is mainly attributed to growing population and rampant growth of the healthcare industry in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global liquid silicone rubber market over the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is mainly attributed to increasing demand from economies such as India, China, and Indonesia. Markets in Latin America and Europe are also expected to gain traction in the near future due to growth of associated industries in these regions.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players identified in the value chain of global liquid silicone rubber market are Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, DOW Corning, KCC Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Bluestar Silicones (Elkem Group), Simtec Silicone Parts, LLC, Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd., and Reiss Manufacturing Inc., among others.

Contact
coherent market insights
***@coherentmarketinsights.com
End
Source:
Email:***@coherentmarketinsights.com
Posted By:***@coherentmarketinsights.com Email Verified
Tags:Liquid Silicone Rubber Market
Industry:Business
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Coherent Market Insights News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share