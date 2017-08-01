 
FES School Integrates Arise 'n' Shine's School of English and Emotional Intelligence

 
 
Arise 'n' Shine - FES SChool Partnership
CHENNAI, India - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- FES Matriculation School located at Kodungaiyur is partnering with Arise 'n' Shine to integrate the latter's School of English programme, which applies the components of emotional intelligence (EI) to maximise the students' learning potential.

"It's not enough to simply fill the brains of children with facts, figures and theories. Unlike our traditional educational system, emotional intelligence (EI) helps children to face the tests of life and not a life of tests", says Raj Ganesh, CEO of Arise 'n' Shine.

"I was quite impressed with the quality of communication and discipline in my brothers grandson who underwent Arise 'n' Shine's training program at his school. I want my students at FES School to experience this holistic transformation and hence we've partnered with Arise 'n' Shine", says Ms. Jijibai Edward, the Principal of FES School.

"We are committed to create an environment where the children begin to speak in fluent English and develop confidence and self-awareness", says the Directors of Knowledge Studio, Mrs. Lavanya Rajashekar and Mrs. Rekha Rupesh who spearheads this effort at FES School.

Arise 'n' Shine is a Michigan-based educational enterprise specialising in developing programmes and solutions for early childhood development and foundational programmes for primary and high school children through the application of Emotional Intelligence (EI). Arise 'n' Shine is ranked consecutively by Education World for five years for its rich and exhaustive curriculum.

For more details, please visit http://myarisenshine.com/

Media Contact
Jijibai Edward, Principal - FES School
Raj Ganesh, CEO - Arise 'n' Shine
***@myarisenshine.com
Source:Arise 'n' Shine
Email:***@myarisenshine.com Email Verified
