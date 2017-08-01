Ellen Spiegel appointed to two CSG West committees and named as a Henry Toll Fellow

The Cornell University graduate worked for 15 years in corporate America before starting Strategems Consulting, which specializes in workers' compensation claims services. She represents Assembly District 20.

-- Nevada Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel (D-Henderson)has been appointed by The Council of State Governments (CSG) West to two of its standing committees: Health and Human Services, as well as Canada Relations.She also recently was named as a member of their 2017 Henry Toll Fellow class. Both of the committees are instrumental in forming policy and advancing the common good both in individual states and between countries, and the Henry Toll Fellow program is a selective and intensive leadership training program."I am honored to have a voice representing Nevada in these important policy areas, and having the opportunity to contribute to these policy discussions"Spiegel said, adding "I've hit my stride as a legislator, and I am delighted to be able to broaden my skills so I can do even more for my constituents."Only 30 Nevadans have previously been accepted to the Toll program since it was founded in the 1980s. Spiegel commented, "I am honored to follow in the footsteps of Toll Fellows who went on to become Supreme Court Justices, Constitutional Officers, Assembly Speakers, Senate Majority Leaders and others who have been through this program and then had a profound impact on our state."At this month's CSG West Legislative Summit, Spiegel will focus on ways to increase Nevadans' access to healthcare as well as means of addressing the state's substance abuse challenges. Through her work on the Canada Relations Committee, Spiegel also plans on examining energy issues and International economic development strategies.During the 2017 legislative session, Assemblywoman Spiegel introduced eight bills that passed and were signed into law:Establishes a reward/recognition system for state vendors who give equal pay for equal work. "Over time," Spiegel said, "this measure will help eliminate the wage gap between men and women."Requires employers to give nursing moms breaks and a clean place to pump breast milk.Allows people to use volunteer process servers. Spiegel said "this is especially important for people trying to escape abusive relationships, who are often financially constrained and need to minimize litigation costs. Now a neutral friend can help, potentially saving individuals hundreds of dollars."Puts gay marriage and parental rights into Nevada law, and makes Nevada's family law gender-neutral.Establishes a statewide framework for integrated student supports. Spiegel explained, "many students have non-academic reasons for performing poorly in school, and this bill will help students get their needs met and give them a better opportunity to succeed."Forbids employers from firing (or disciplining)workers who discuss their wages with their colleagues. Open discussion, Spiegel said could help women close the persistent wage gap with their male colleagues.Prohibits companies from using names that sound like governmental entities. This will help prevent consumer deception and fraud, Spiegel said.Limits medical insurance companies' ability to raise consumer prescription drug prices (for individuals and people in small group plans) during the contract year.Spiegel, a Cornell University graduate, worked for 15 years in corporate America before starting her own business, Strategems Consulting, a company specializing in workers' compensation claims services. She represents Assembly District 20, which contains portions of Henderson and unincorporated Clark County. She and her husband, Bill, have lived in Henderson since 2001.