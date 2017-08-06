Taiwan OEM Mold & molding service

Our professional service includes OEM mold engineering, mold making, prototyping and tooling welcome to send us new OEM mold project, Get started Now!

Media Contact

Intertech Machinery Inc. (Taiwan)

Deb Hsien

886228334646

intertech@seed-net.tw

-- http://www.taiwanmoldmaker.com/Project developmentIntertech Machinery is good at manufacturing plastic mold components used in industrial and packaging applications. Per customer's demand, we will discuss the raw material required, the color master batch requires, mold making size required, molding machine size required, cycle time estimation, production time calculation report…etc with customers. After that, parts design service, mold engineeringservice, mass production arrangement, post assembly service or post machiningservice are also provided.Each mold and molding projects case, we will see client specifications to serve the needs of a wide variety of industries. Our injection mold technology have D&B D-U-N-S compliant working system and meets high industry standards. We can mold anyfor customers. We have advanced machinery equipment to provided projects and also manufacture thermoplastic, engineeringHighlight Points:• Our professional service includes engineering, mold making, prototyping and tooling• From single prototype to OEM and ODM high professional volume production, We can manage all our clients plastic injection molding requirements.• Except making mold, we also provide injection molding service, compression molding service (especial for silicone rubber material compounding with various colors matching and production job for specific product need) or punch die production service.• our injection mold testing machine available 50~250T in house, 300~3000T in associated party.• per each project need, we also design and provide fixture and jig making service for stabilizing some easy deformed parts need.• per customer's need , we also provide chrome plated, painting, ultra-sonic welding, assembly or packing/printing service.We provide low volume, pilot run of production job and mass production for customer.Product Name moldPlastic Material PP , PE , ABS , POM , PET, PBT, Nylon + GF…..etc.PC, PMMA Acraylic for transpartent product.Steel of Cavity & Core Up to customer's budget and productivity required,we suggest the following steel grade:Pre- harden steel : P20 (1.2311), P20+Ni…etcHarfen Steel : H13 (1.2344) / NAK80…etc.Stainless steel : ASSAB Stavax…etcSteel of Mold Base Up to customer's budget and requirement , we suggest different mold base steel to clients. Normal used material S50C, or P20No. of Cavity CustomizedHardness of Cavity & Core Pre-Hardenss Steel : HRC 30~32+-1*Heat Treatment Steel : HRC 50~52+-1*Core pulling or Ejection system Depends on the Products.Commonly used :Motor , oil cylinder, stripping plate, angel pin, ejector pin…etcMould Accessories Compatible to DME/ HASCO Standard.Cooling System In Core : Baffle or By pass coolingIn Cavity Plate: Chain drilling type collingSurface Finish Up to the prodct's requirement, Normal used : Texture, EDM maching , PolishingMold Life Up to mold steel grade, under ideal operation condition,1. Pre-harden steel, min. 20~300000 shots2. Harden / heat treatment steel : 60~800000 shots.3. Stainless steel : 1 million shots.Runner 1. Cold runner2. Hot runner3.cold runner +hot runnerDelivery time 40~50 days , presenting T1 samplesPacking Standard Wooden CaseProduction We can also provide Pilot Run production and molding productionFor plastic mold design, …1. The software we use includes Pro-Engineer, I-Deas, Cimetron, Auto-Cad & Solidworks.2. Cutomer can send 2D, 3D, by .igs .stp, formats to us.3. We can provide mold flow analysis service.4. Mold design (with the best optimized mold water channel arrangement design andthe best cycle time performance consideration design)In addition, CNC milled prototype, 3D printing prototype, prototype mold making service, fixture / jig making or welding horn design and making are available in Intertech with good experience !We need 2D, 3D parts design to start our job, we can sign NDA (if needed)For mold making:When making mold project, per customer's requirement for mold steel material, we choose the suitable mold steel grade for our customers. We have high quality German and Japan imports mold steel material to proceed our mold project making. Then, the gating way will be discussed, the mold surface will be discussed, the mold cooling channel design will be checked, the operation style will be discussed, the molding machine size will be determined and the mold mechanism in actual production movement will all be checked as well. Only after our mold engineers discussing with our customers for the mold engineering in detail, we will proceed with our mold making job.Mold Order Process1.Inquiry period2.Order confirm3.Mold making4.Mold trial5.Molding products6.Mold deliveryMold Shipping Process1.Mold Finish2.Spare Parts3.Boxing4.When you recceiveFor Mold Inquiry, Customer Must prepare:• Product drawing with 2D(.dwg)and 3D (.igs, .stp…etc)?• Advise product material (ex. Plastic ,rubber, silicone rubber or metal…etc )?• Molding machine tonnage size and platen size?• The cavity number of the mold that you want us to quote?• Mold steel grade that you want us to quote?• Hot runner or cold runner mold required?• Mold gating inlet preferred?• Mold ejection way preferred?• Other related information required …(ex. Polishing , texture, engraving …etc)For Molding Products Inquiry , customer must prepare:• Products material required? (ex. Plastics, rubber , silicone , metal…etc)• Products quality required in total?• Delivery time required?• Post machining or not information?(ex. Chromed plate.., painting …etc)• Assembly or not information?• Packing or not information?Email:intertech@seed-net.tw