Vinoo P. Varghese, Principal, Varghese & Associates, P.C to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast
Vinoo P. Varghese, Principal, Varghese & Associates, P.C to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Trump Administration's Priorities on Corporate Wrongdoings: What You Need to Know LIVE Webcast
About Vinoo P. Varghese
Vinoo Varghese is a Martindale AV Preeminent rated attorney, and since 2015, New York Metro Super Lawyer in the white collar criminal defense arena. Since 2014, THE NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS organization has honored him as a Top 100 Trial Lawyer. Varghese was also a 2014 recipient of the NEW YORK LAW JOURNAL Rising Star award.
In 2000, Varghese began his legal career as a prosecutor. In 2006, he founded Varghese & Associates, P.C. The firm represents individuals and companies in all criminal cases including white-collar matters, state felonies and misdemeanors, appeals, internal corporate investigations, and asset-forfeiture proceedings.
In May 2015, in the Second Circuit against the IRS & DOJ Criminal Tax Division, Varghese obtained a rarely granted retrial for a client previously convicted of tax fraud. In November 2015 at the retrial, Varghese secured a complete acquittal for the same client.
Varghese's advocacy has led him to be quoted multiple times in THE NEW YORK TIMES, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, the NEW YORK LAW JOURNAL, and LAW360. Some of his more notable white-collar representations have included Galleon hedge fund trader, Rengan Rajaratnam, and former NYC Councilman, Dan Halloran.
In 2013, the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF CRIMINAL DEFENSE LAWYERS heralded Varghese as a courageous attorney for his stalwart defense of clients, the federal and state constitutions, and the criminal defense bar at large.
Varghese graduated from Brooklyn Law School, New York University, and Chaminade High School. He has taught for the NYC Law Department's Trial Advocacy Program, Cardozo Law School's Intensive Trial Advocacy Program, and Brooklyn Law School's Business Boot Camp. Varghese has also provided clinical training through an externship for students at Brooklyn Law School, Hofstra Law School, and New York Law School.
AboutVarghese & Associates, P.C
Varghese & Associates, P.C., a Manhattan-based defense firm, paves the way for clients to resume their lives. The firm dedicates all of its efforts to protecting and defending clients' rights in federal and New York state courts, in criminal proceedings, white-collar matters, internal corporate investigations, and asset-forfeiture cases. Vinoo Varghese founded the law firm in 2006, after a successful tenure as a New York prosecutor.
Event Synopsis:
Since the issuance of the Yates Memo in late 2015, the US Department of Justice has pursued a policy of seeking accountability from individuals who perpetrate corporate wrongdoing. It requires that any company under investigation must deliver all proof of wrongdoing by its employees to receive credit for cooperation. The DOJ policy thus added a heavy burden to any corporation that intends to use an internal investigation as support for leniency or a settlement.
With the avowedly business-friendly Trump administration comes uncertainty over how priorities will change under the new attorney general and reconstituted DOJ staff. In this two-hour live webcast, a panel of thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss the current state of Yates Memo enforcement as it affects inside counsel and internal compliance officers, and further how the preferences of the current administration may translate into refocusing or revision of DOJ policy.
Key Topics Include
§ Yates Memo Overview
§ Individual Accountability
§ Internal Investigations
§ Disclosure Requirements
§ Cooperation Credit
§ Criminal/Civil Liability
§ Enforcement Trends
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
