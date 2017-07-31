 
Industry News





New Greensboro Company Launches Line of Handmade Soaps and Gifts

 
 
Tactibilities Logo
Tactibilities Logo
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Aug. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Tactibilities, a new company based in Greensboro, North Carolina, is launching a new line of handmade soap gifts. The line includes individual bars of handmade soaps, soap greeting cards with soap accenting the front, and gift sets. The new launch takes place on August 11 at the Tactibilities website.

"Nothing makes me happier than creating gifts and cards and knowing that they will make someone's day or be a special gift in someone's life." said Tactibilities owner Misty Bradley. "That is why I do what I do."

The new product line, called Soapibilities Originals, will launch on August 11, 2017. The soaps will be made from a three-butter base containing shea, cocoa, and mango butters, and it will also be detergent-free. It includes 10 different scents. Four of these scents will be available on a card, and there will be two gift sets containing four different scents.

Each soap is a different color with a slight shimmer. Scents vary from the classics of lavender, lemongrass, rose, Peppermint, and vanilla, to more contemporary, such as oatmeal milk and honey, clean, and pine.

Tactibilities is a new company based in Greensboro, NC. The company was founded at the beginning of 2017 as a handmade greeting card company but is now expanding into handmade soaps and gifts to go along with the handmade greeting cards. To learn more, visit the Tactibilities website at http://www.tactibilities.com.

